RPost Launches RMail for Gmail, Empowering Postal Operators with Digital Registered Email™

RPost unveils RMail for Gmail, letting postal operators offer Registered Email™, e-signatures & encryption to millions through one-click Gmail access.

Posted on 2025-04-27 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has officially launched its much-anticipated RMail extension for Gmail, offering national postal operators a seamless bridge into the digital communications age. With just one additional click in Gmail, users can now send Registered Email™ messages that come with legal proof of delivery, built-in encryption, e-signature capabilities, and PDF conversion. This marks a significant leap for postal services worldwide, enabling them to offer secure and verifiable digital messaging directly from Gmail, under their own national postal brand.

Five national postal operators across Europe, Africa, and the Americas are the first to implement this technology, including the Postal Corporation of Kenya. This rollout is expected to expand rapidly, with more countries adopting the platform to provide millions of citizens with advanced digital mail services. RPost CEO Zafar Khan emphasized that this integration brings Registered Email™ functionality to the forefront of mainstream communication platforms, empowering users with proof, protection, and peace of mind in their everyday email communications.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rposts-registered-email-messages-builds-the-post-office-into-gmail

