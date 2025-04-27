RPost Launches RMail for Gmail, Empowering Postal Operators with Digital Registered Email™

Five national postal operators across Europe, Africa, and the Americas are the first to implement this technology, including the Postal Corporation of Kenya. This rollout is expected to expand rapidly, with more countries adopting the platform to provide millions of citizens with advanced digital mail services. RPost CEO Zafar Khan emphasized that this integration brings Registered Email™ functionality to the forefront of mainstream communication platforms, empowering users with proof, protection, and peace of mind in their everyday email communications.