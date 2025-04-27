MLA Psychology Marks Mental Health Month with Renewed Focus on Community Wellbeing

Gold Coast, Queensland, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology is proud to recognise Mental Health Month by deepening its commitment to helping Australians build healthier, more resilient lives through accessible and personalised psychological care.

As mental health challenges continue to rise across all age groups, the Southport-based practice is stepping up efforts to support the wellbeing of individuals, families, and communities. With an emphasis on early intervention, evidence-based therapies, and a client-centred approach, MLA Psychology offers a safe and inclusive space for people to access help when they need it most.

“Our goal has always been to meet people where they are, both emotionally and literally,” said Micah Butler, Founder and Principal Psychologist at MLA Psychology. “Whether it’s in the comfort of their home, in our Southport office, or via telehealth, we aim to make high-quality psychological support easy to access and meaningful for every client.”

MLA Psychology offers a broad range of services, including therapy for anxiety, depression, trauma recovery, relationship difficulties, stress management, and child and adolescent concerns. The clinic also provides diagnostic assessments for Autism, ADHD, intellectual disability, and NDIS-related support needs.

As part of Mental Health Month, the team is also highlighting the power of small actions. “Whether someone reaches out to a psychologist, opens up to a friend, or takes a moment to slow down and breathe, every step matters,” said Butler. “Mental health support is not just about crisis intervention. It’s about everyday wellbeing, growth, and learning to thrive even through life’s challenges.”

With growing concerns about burnout, stress, and emotional overload across Australia, MLA Psychology encourages the community to prioritise their mental health. Appointments are available for individuals of all ages, and referrals are not always required.

“Our hope is that people feel seen, heard, and supported-not just during Mental Health Month, but every day,” added Butler. “No one should have to walk through mental health struggles alone.”

To learn more about the services offered by MLA Psychology or to book an appointment, visit www.mlapsychology.com or call the Southport office directly.

About MLA Psychology

MLA Psychology is a Queensland-based mental health service offering in-person and telehealth support across the Gold Coast and beyond. Led by experienced psychologist Micah Butler, the practice is grounded in empathy, professionalism, and evidence-based care. MLA Psychology empowers clients of all ages to develop stronger mental health and live more fulfilling lives.