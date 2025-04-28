The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Machine Vision Market: Growth Prospects and Challenges

The global machine vision market was valued at USD 20,378.6 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing need for quality inspection and productivity across industries, which is pushing the development and adoption of machine vision technology. Manufacturers are increasingly implementing advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency, contributing to the continued growth of the machine vision market.

One key driver of market expansion is the growing integration of machine vision systems with vision-guided robot controllers, which has seen a significant surge, particularly in sectors such as automotive and aerospace. This integration is crucial for automation, as it enhances the precision, speed, and flexibility of production lines, reducing manual errors and improving operational efficiency. As these industries continue to push for automation to streamline processes, the demand for machine vision systems is expected to rise in the coming years.

Additionally, the rising demand for automation across various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive, is accelerating the expansion of the machine vision market. Automation offers substantial benefits in terms of efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. Machine vision systems play a central role in real-time visual inspection, quality control, and process optimization. By leveraging advanced imaging technologies, these systems allow for precise defect identification, measurement of components, and monitoring of production processes, significantly reducing manual intervention and minimizing errors, which further drives market growth.

Moreover, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are contributing to the increasing adoption of machine vision technologies across a variety of industries. AI has enhanced the precision and efficiency of machine vision systems, enabling them to perform more complex tasks, such as advanced image processing, pattern recognition, and deep learning. These capabilities are opening new applications for machine vision in sectors like healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and manufacturing, where the technology is helping to improve operational workflows and user experience.

Curious about the Machine Vision Market? Get a FREE sample copy of the full report and gain valuable insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

Offering Insights: In 2024, the hardware segment dominated the machine vision market, holding over 61% of the total market share. This dominance is largely attributed to the continuous launch of advanced, cutting-edge hardware components. These include high-resolution cameras, smart sensors, and high-performance processors, which are crucial for handling the complex imaging and processing tasks in machine vision applications. As technological innovations continue to drive the development of more sophisticated hardware, its demand remains strong, making it a key contributor to the market’s growth.

Product Insights: The PC-based segment accounted for the largest share in 2024, owing to its high processing power, speed, and adaptability in managing complex machine vision tasks. PC-based systems offer superior computational capabilities, which enable them to handle intensive image processing, pattern recognition, and deep learning tasks that are essential in many industrial applications. These systems are highly versatile, making them suitable for a wide range of industries that require real-time decision-making and high-performance capabilities in their machine vision systems.

Application Insights: The quality assurance and inspection segment led the market in 2024, driven by the increasing adoption of machine vision systems for stringent quality control across industries. Machine vision systems are widely used to inspect and monitor products at various stages of production, ensuring that they meet the required standards of quality. The ability of machine vision systems to provide precise, real-time visual inspection and defect detection is particularly valuable in industries like automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, where product quality and safety are paramount.

End-use Insights: The automotive segment was the leading end-use segment in 2024, owing to the extensive use of machine vision in enhancing vehicle perception, driver assistance systems, and overall safety. Machine vision technologies are critical in modern vehicles, where they are integrated into systems such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and collision avoidance systems. With the growing shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles, the demand for machine vision in the automotive sector is expected to continue expanding, further solidifying its leading role in the market.

Regional Insights: The North American machine vision market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the continuous development of 3D technology-based machine vision systems and the advancements in CMOS image sensors. Additionally, the increasing demand for automation across various industrial sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, is fueling the adoption of machine vision technologies. North America is also home to several key players in the machine vision industry, which contributes to the region’s market leadership in terms of innovation and market penetration.

Key Machine Vision Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market are Cognex Corporation and OMRON Corporation, among others.

Cognex Corporation is a manufacturer of machine vision products, sensors, and software. The company operates through two business divisions, namely the Modular Vision Systems Division (MVSD) and Surface Inspection Systems Division (SISD).

OMRON Corporation manufactures automation equipment, systems, and components. The company also specializes in power supplies, robotics, motion/drivers, environment measurement equipment/energy conservation support, automation systems, relays, control components, switches, safety components, sensors, and automation systems, among others

Key Machine Vision Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the machine vision market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Keyence Corporation

LMI Technologies, Inc. (A subsidiary of TKH Group NV)

Stemmer Imaging

National Instruments Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Sick AG

Tordivel AS

Recent Developments

In July 2024, OMRON Corporation released a software update for its FH Vision System and FHV7 Smart Camera, integrating Digimarc decoding technology. This enhancement enables advanced digital product identification using digital watermarks, ensuring accurate packaging verification at high speeds of over 2,000 parts per minute. The integration offers enhanced detection accuracy, rapid processing, flexible camera integration, robust redundancy, and comprehensive inspection types, reinforcing OMRON’s commitment to innovation and providing consumer goods manufacturers with valuable tools for quality assurance and efficiency.

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.