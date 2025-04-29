AI In Telecommunication Market Expands with Rising Demand for Network Optimization

The global AI in telecommunication market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2% from 2023 to 2030. Telecommunications is one of the fastest-growing industries that use artificial intelligence (AI) in many aspects of their business, including improving customer experience and network reliability. Telecom companies use AI primarily for customer service applications. For instance, chatbots and virtual assistants address many installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting support requests. Also, virtual assistants scale and automate responses to support claims, improving customer experience and reducing business expenses. For instance, Vodafone Ltd. experienced about 68% improvement in customer experience after introducing its TOBi chatbot for handling customer queries.

By implementing AI and automation, telecom companies can reduce operational costs while improving the customer experience. Artificial intelligence has already helped the core of the telecommunication business, with machines doing human tasks, such as deciding the route traffic by reading network content. It also helps in building the self-optimizing network, which can structure the system based on existing conditions per the limits set by the respective designer. It supports network operations to detect issues, such as Service-Level Agreement (SLA) breaches, and diagnose the root causes.

Furthermore, growing Over-The-Top (OTT) services, such as video streaming, have transformed the dissemination and consumption of audio and video content. With more consumers turning to OTT services, consumer demand for bandwidth has grown considerably. Carrying such ever-growing traffic from OTT services leads to high operational Expenditure (OpEx) for the telecommunication industry. AI helps the telecom industry to reduce operational costs by minimizing the human intervention needed for network configuration and maintenance. Also, automation enables telecom companies to onboard customers faster while introducing new services in a shorter time.

The telecom industry is transitioning from the fourth generation (4G) to the fifth generation (5G) of mobile communications. 5G technology is expected to provide higher data transmission rates with ultra-low latency rates. Telecom companies are working to build an infrastructure supporting every vertical controlled by the Internet of Things (IoT). For instance, in March 2020, Google collaborated with AT&T Intellectual Property to help enterprises leverage Google Cloud’s technologies using the 5G network connectivity. Both companies are developing 5G solutions by combining the 5G network capabilities of AT&T Intellectual Property and Google Cloud’s capabilities in analytics, AI/machine learning, and networking.

Application Insights

Based on application, the market has been segmented into network security, network optimization, customer analytics, virtual assistance, self-diagnostics, and others. The customer analytics segment held the largest revenue share of 28.2% in 2022. The market growth of this segment is attributed to the growing need for real-time behavioral insights. Artificial intelligence enables operators to collect and analyze the customer’s data from a subscriber’s intelligencer perspective. This information can be further utilized in several scenarios, such as advertisements and personalized offers for the subscriber. Also, operators can use this information to achieve network optimization with better utilization of network resources.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.8% in 2022. Moreover, a growing number of telecom companies using automation and AI for customer service and network optimization purposes are expected to support the region’s growth. One of the significant drivers of growth in the North American segment is the presence of advanced telecommunications infrastructure. The region has robust network connectivity, including high-speed internet and widespread coverage, which creates a favorable environment for implementing AI solutions.

Post-COVID-19 pandemic, European telecom operators are observed to be prioritizing investments in AI to make more data-informed decisions. According to a report published by European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO) in February 2022, Europe recorded its highest investment in 5G and Fiber to the home (FTTH) network generating a capital expenditure (Capex) of approximately 72.21 billion in 2020. Significant investments will likely boost artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across the European telecom industry. On the contrary, the European telecom industry is highly regulated, likely leading to steady market growth across the region.

