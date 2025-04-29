Alcoholic Drinks Market Grows with Rising Demand for Premium and Craft Beverages

The global alcoholic drinks market size is expected to reach USD 3,015.22 billion by 2030, and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This can be attributed to the growing demand for premium beer, wine, and dark spirits across the globe. Moreover, the growing trend to consume artisanal spirits is further anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period. The increasing procurement of Scottish whiskey in Europe is a major factor in propelling market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for value-added cordials and liquors across the world is anticipated to boost business growth. Rising demand to procure cost-effective alcoholic cocktail products is expected to be an upcoming opportunity for the market.

Hard seltzer segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the assessment period due to the rising demand for watermelon and cucumber craft hard seltzer in the U.S. and Canada. The hard seltzer blueberry and acai is the popular trend in the UK which is majorly consumed in the winter season to improve the human digestion system. The seltzer black cherry will contribute in building sales, which, in turn, is likely to refuel the market during the forecast period. The key players in the market are launching the old-aged rum product to meet the growing demand for alcoholic beverages. At present, the prime key players are adopting a sustainable manufacturing process for alcoholic beverages to maintain the bizarre taste of the drink. The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific will project to showcase significant market growth during the forecast period.

The large customer base for alcohol consumption will encourage retailers to expand their network chain of the liquor stores. The growing consumption of malt scotch whiskey in the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to propel market growth. The market share of the U.S. is mainly driven by the growing consumption rate of ale, German-style altbier, and the ordinary bitter special type of beer. Moreover, the growing for acceptance of rum and brandy in Canada is anticipated to boost market growth.

Europe is the leading producer and consumer of alcoholic drinks in the world. The major key players namely Carlsberg A/S, Diageo Plc, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV are highly contributing to revenue generation in the market for alcoholic drinks by using multiple strategies.

Alcoholic Drinks Market Report Highlights

Based on type, beer accounted for a market share of 36.8% of the global revenues in 2024. The market is primarily fueled by a growing demand for a wide variety of beers, including ale, German-style altbier, and special types such as ordinary bitter.

The hard seltzer type is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2025 to 2030, the growth is driven by the increasing popularity of arctic chill ginger-lime hard seltzer in Europe. In the U.S., Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry is gaining traction as a popular option to satisfy the growing appetite for fruit-flavored alcoholic beverages.

Based on distribution channel, the sales of alcoholic drinks through internet retailing are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2025 to 2030. This growth can be linked to suppliers’ increasing implementation of advanced e-commerce technologies. Online retailing is facilitating convenient doorstep delivery of liquor, further propelling market growth.

The alcoholic drinks market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the rising interest in agave-based spirits in emerging markets such as China and India, where there is a growing enthusiasm for alcoholic beverages.

List of Key Players in the Alcoholic Drinks Market

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Bacardi Limited

Beam Suntory Inc.

Constellation Brands Inc.

Diageo Plc

Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Pernod Ricard SA

United Spirits Ltd.

Asahi Breweries Ltd.

Carlsberg A/S

