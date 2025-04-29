Surgical Robot Systems Market 2030: Consumer Awareness and Education Trends

Surgical Robot Systems Market Trends

The global surgical robot systems market size was estimated at USD 11.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2030. The market is driven by several factors, such as technological advancement, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, improved outcomes, greater precision, and reduced human errors in surgical procedures. This development is a significant advancement in medical technology, combining innovation with a commitment to enhancing the safety and efficacy of surgical operations. Moreover, an increasing number of knee and hip replacement surgeries due to rising cases of osteoporosis and arthritis are anticipated to drive growth. For instance, according to data published by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, over 450,000 total hip replacement surgeries are conducted annually in the U.S.

The rising demand for minimally invasive procedures has been a key driver for adopting surgical robot systems. Minimally invasive surgeries offer patients benefits such as shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, lower risk of complications than traditional open surgeries, and reduced pain. Robotic systems enable surgeons to perform complex procedures through small incisions with greater precision and control. For instance, in July 2024, AcuSurgical completed its first clinical study with the Luca surgical robot for vitrectomy procedures. This robotic system provides precision of up to 10 microns. The system is able to allow surgeons to treat more patients, expedite training, address a broader range of pathologies, and increase safety and accuracy.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Surgical Robot Systems Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Furthermore, Various surgical robot systems market companies are expanding into Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) to capitalize on the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures in outpatient settings. This expansion is driven by the cost-efficiency and faster recovery times associated with ASCs, making them attractive alternatives to traditional hospital-based surgeries. Companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon, and Medtronic actively target ASCs with compact, cost-effective robotic systems tailored for smaller facilities. The trend is further supported by advancements in robotic technology, such as AI integration and modular designs, which enhance procedural accuracy and adaptability in outpatient environments.

Surgical Robot Systems Market Report Highlights

The surgical robotic accessories segment held the largest revenue share of 47.6% in 2024. The market comprises various supplementary devices and parts essential for the operation of surgical robots in medical procedures.

The orthopedic segment held a significant revenue share of 22.5% in 2024. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis primarily drives the orthopedics segment.

The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest revenue share of 72.3% in 2024 and segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America surgical robot systems market dominated with over a 50% revenue share in 2024. In North America, a key driver in the surgical robot systems market is the high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies and robotics.

Surgical Robot Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical robot systems market report based on component, application, end-use, and region:

Surgical Robot Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Deadbolt

Level Handlers

Padlock

Server Locks & Latches

Knob Locks

Others

Surgical Robot Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional & Government

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Surgical Robot Systems Protocol Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Z-Wave

Zigbee

Others

Surgical Robot Systems Authentication Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Keypad

Card Key

Touch-based

Key Fob

Smartphone-based

Biometric

Surgical Robot Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



Curious about the Surgical Robot Systems Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.