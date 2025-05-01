Lucintel Forecasts the Global Portable Medical Device Market to Reach $111 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-05-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global portable medical device market looks promising with opportunities in the gynecology, cardiology, gastrointestinal, urology, neurology, respiratory, orthopedics markets. The global portable medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $111 billion by 2031 from $64 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in geriatric population, and growing demand for portable medical devices and wearable electronics.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in portable medical device market to 2031 by product (diagnostic imaging, therapeutics, monitoring devices, and smart wearable medical devices), application (gynecology, cardiology, gastrointestinal, urology, neurology, respiratory, orthopedics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)..

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product category, smart wearable medical device is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing health awareness, rising chronic disease prevalence, and advancements in digital health technologies.

Within the application category, cardiology will remain the largest segment due to on-going technological advancements and new product development in cardiology.

In terms of regions, North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of diagnostic, therapeutic, and monitoring portable medical devices for disease management and surging geriatric population in the region.

General Electric, Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, Baxter, Shimadzu Corporationare the major suppliers in the portable medical device market.

