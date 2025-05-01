Geographic Information System Market trends driving spatial data analytics in smart cities

The global geographic information system market size is expected to reach USD 17.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising adoption of GIS in infrastructure development, urban planning, and smart cities coupled with increasing location-based services are some of the key drivers of the geographic information system market.

GIS is a computerized system that connects data with geography. Several decisions are taken using GIS, right from tracking a store location to predicting climate change and analyzing a crime pattern. GIS helps users to link the data with a geographic location to gain spatial insights from the extracted data.

The growing integration of GIS with conventional technologies has enhanced the business intelligence of companies. Moreover, the integration of GIS with IoT devices provides accurate data to users using geospatial data analysis. For instance, an IoT-enabled valve can be monitored from anywhere around the globe using geospatial data.

The demand for location-based services, such as real-time status and control of a valve, has been on a rising curve around the globe. The market for GIS is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to technological advancements and growing applications. Moreover, the growing awareness among private companies regarding benefits such as improved productivity and optimization of processes offered by GIS has resulted in the technology’s increased demand.

Organizations in the private sector use the geographic information system for applications such as mining, oil & gas, transportation & logistics, and defense equipment, among others. The rising application of geographic information systems in construction is anticipated to, in turn, boost the market demand over the forecast period.

The growing adoption of GIS in surveying and mapping by several regions is anticipated to drive the market growth.

The construction segment is expected to register a fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the large-scale penetration of GIS.

The key companies in the geographic information system (GIS) are Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, CARTO, etc. Organizations are focusing on increasing customer base to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with other major companies.

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. is a global company operating in geographic information system technology, software, location intelligence, and mapping. ArcGIS is a software developed by the company is a comprehensive GIS platform designed for capturing, managing, and analyzing geographic data.

SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. is a global player in the geographic information system software market, majorly operating in the Asia region. The company developed SuperMap GIS 2023, a GIS platform that can be used for data acquisition, editing, analysis, and visualization.

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

CARTO

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Pitney Bowes Inc.

SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.

TOPCON CORPORATION

Trimble Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

