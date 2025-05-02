Kaolin Market growth driven by rising demand in ceramics, paints, and paper manufacturing

The global kaolin market size is expected to reach USD 5.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prominence of kaolin especially in the manufacturing of whiteware ceramics is projected to aid the market growth over the predicted timeline.

According to the stats released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in 2022, the global production of kaolin was estimated at around 46 million tons in 2020. The key kaolin-producing countries are the U.S., Uzbekistan, China, India, Germany, the Czech Republic, and others. Among these countries, India was the front runner with a total estimated production volume of approximately 7.6 million tons in 2020.

Key global players in the kaolin industry include BASF SE, Sibelco, and Imerys SA. There are no significant merger & acquisition activities observed in recent years. Although, Sibelco N.V. and Thiele Kaolin Company initiated some acquisition activities in order to expand their product portfolio and diversify their business. These activities are projected to result in the consolidation of the industry over the coming years.

However, most of the players in the market are focused on increasing kaolin prices in order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the business. These players announced an increase in prices by 4% to 9% in 2021 for different applications, in which paper was a key application. Most of the companies experienced inflation in different aspects of the business including inflation in chemicals and freight costs. In addition, the downgrade caused due to the breakout of the pandemic from key application sectors directly impacted the revenue earnings of major market participants in 2020.

An increase in prices is projected to create less impact on the demand of kaolin, as this increase was initiated by most of the small, medium, and large companies across the globe. Imerys and BASF SE emerged among the top players in this market space. Imerys S.A. was established in 1880 and is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of kaolin products. The company is involved in the development of new products to maintain a strong hold over the global market with production facilities in the U.S., the UK, Brazil, Sweden, and France.

Kaolin Market Report Highlights

By application, paper dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of nearly 37.0% in 2023. This growth is largely attributed to the growth in demand for paper packaging, especially for food deliveries. The work from home concept initiated due to the emergence of the pandemic directly prospered the demand for paper materials, thereby, positively aiding the kaolin industry.

Ceramics was the second-largest application segment in 2023 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The temporary shutdown during the first half of 2020 impacted the ceramics business volume, especially in the construction sector.

The regional demand was primarily dominated by the Asia Pacific region which is projected to progress at a compounded annual growth rate of nearly 4.9% in terms of revenue over the forecast period

Europe held a volume share of over 34.0% in 2023. Growing demand for paper products in food packaging is likely to aid market growth over the forecast period.

