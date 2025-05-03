Losari Retreat Sets the Benchmark for Luxury Retreat and Accommodation in Margaret River WA

Sydney, Australia, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Known for its rolling vineyards, pristine coastline, and gourmet experiences, Margaret River is one of Western Australia’s most sought-after destinations. Within this acclaimed region, Losari Retreat stands out as a premier choice for travellers seeking refined accommodation in Margaret River WA. With a seamless blend of comfort, elegance, and privacy, the property is fast becoming synonymous with the ultimate luxury retreat experience.

Spread across a serene 66-acre private estate, Losari Retreat offers six architecturally designed villas, each positioned to maximise privacy and scenic views. These spacious, self-contained villas feature high-end finishes, open-plan living, and luxurious amenities including spa baths, heated flooring, wood fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Select villas also offer private plunge pools and outdoor showers, catering to guests seeking a deeper level of indulgence.

The luxury retreat is thoughtfully designed to encourage relaxation and reconnection with nature. Guests are invited to explore native bushland walking trails, unwind by the ornamental lake, or practise mindfulness at the on-site yoga pavilion. The peaceful surrounds create a true sanctuary—ideal for romantic escapes, wellness getaways, or simply time away from the demands of everyday life.

Strategically located just a short drive from some of the region’s best wineries, beaches, and culinary destinations, Losari Retreat ensures that guests are never far from the action—while always having a quiet place to return to. Whether planning a weekend escape or a longer stay, travellers can expect personalised service and absolute comfort from the moment they arrive.

Recognised for its impeccable standards and sustainable practices, Losari Retreat continues to attract both domestic and international visitors looking for high-end accommodation in Margaret River WA. The estate is also a popular venue for intimate weddings, proposals, and private events, thanks to its enchanting setting and versatile facilities. For more details, visit: https://www.losariretreat.com.au/luxury-accommodation-margaret-river