BINI Partners with Belo Medical Group to Reveal Clear Skin Secret​

MANILA, Philippines, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — From March 1 to April 30, 2025, Belo Medical Group offers special promotions on ADVALight combination treatments and packages as part of the BINI for Belo campaign. This initiative highlights the group’s partnership with P-Pop sensation BINI to help them maintain clear, glowing skin.

With Belo’s ADVALight, the girls get an advanced laser treatment designed to combat acne, reduce redness, and enhance skin clarity. With this innovative skincare solution, BINI stays confident—on and off the stage.​

A Skincare Essential for Performers

“Being in a girl group means I’m always in front of the camera,” shares BINI’s Jhoanna. “It’s hard to feel confident when your skin isn’t at its best.” Her fellow members echo the same sentiment, having faced challenges with breakouts and skin concerns throughout their careers.

The Power of ADVALight

ADVALight is the only solid-state laser capable of producing two wavelengths in a single spot globally. Introduced to the Philippines by Belo Medical Group in 2021, this cutting-edge, solid-state laser treatment is the only one in the world capable of producing two wavelengths in a single pulse.

ADVAClear® – Targets active acne, redness, and inflammation while reducing acne scars and pigmentation. ADVAYouth® – Enhances skin tone, boosts collagen production, and smoothens fine lines.

Belo’s ADVALight is a non-invasive, no-downtime treatment for redness, acne, and other skin concerns. With no need for anesthesia, sessions take just 15 to 30 minutes—perfect for busy schedules.

Belo’s ADVALight Experience

“ADVALight shrinks the pores. It makes you less oily and improves the skin quality so that your skin can turnover faster,” explains Dr. Vicki Belo, founder of Belo Medical Group. “I finally found a laser that can deliver the results I’ve dreamt of when I was young.”

The members of BINI have experienced firsthand the benefits of ADVALight. Maloi notes, “ADVALight has helped me para maging smooth and clear ‘yung skin ko.” Sheena adds, “For me, it has helped fade my acne scars and reduce my oiliness.” Colet shares, “The treatment has helped even out my skin tone. Ngayon, confident na ako to step into the spotlight.”

About Belo Medical Group

Belo Medical Group is the Philippines’ leading medical aesthetics clinic, founded by Dr. Vicki Belo in 1990. With over 30 years of expertise, Belo is known for pioneering world-class dermatological and aesthetic treatments, offering cutting-edge skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and anti-aging procedures.

As the first ambulatory clinic in the country accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), Belo upholds the highest global standards in patient care. Belo Medical Group is committed to innovation and excellence and continues to transform beauty and confidence through advanced, science-backed skincare solutions.

Visit belomed.com to learn more.