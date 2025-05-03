CaseFox Introduces New AI Document Generation Feature for Law Firms

Milpitas, CA, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — CaseFox, the trusted name in legal technology since 2011, has announced the launch of its latest feature: AI Document Generation. This tool brings the power of AI and automation into legal document creation. CaseFox is helping law firms and solo practitioners draft accurate documents faster.

Traditionally, legal professionals spent up to 10 hours a week manually drafting and formatting standard documents like client agreements, engagement letters, and NDAs. With CaseFox’s AI-powered document generation, that time can now be reduced by up to 70%, allowing complete drafts to be created in just minutes.

Lawyers didn’t go to the office to copy and paste clauses all day,” said Manish Gupta, COO at CaseFox, Inc. Legal drafting is fundamental, yet it can be time-consuming for even the most seasoned attorneys, said the COO.

With AI Legal Document Generation, we’re giving legal professionals the tools to work smarter, so they can focus more on legal matters and clients.

This new AI document feature helps lawyers & law firms in generating legal documents within seconds:

Client agreements

Engagement letters

Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)

Fee agreements and more

Users can enter prompts or use pre-filled fields, and the AI generates a full draft in seconds, ready for review, edit, and download.

Key Highlights of CaseFox’s AI Document Generation

Smart Drafts: Generate contracts, letterheads, or legal document templates with brief prompts in seconds.

Clause Intelligence: Automatically includes your frequently used clauses and firm details in your documents.

Edit & Finalize: Download document, make quick edits, and send documents to clients, stakeholders, or others.

Secure & Confidential: The feature is built on CaseFox’s secure infrastructure, which ensures the protection of your client data.

Availability

The AI Document Generation feature is now live within the legal software and is available to all CaseFox users.. Current users can explore the feature from their dashboard, while new users can sign up for a free trial at www.casefox.com.

About CaseFox Inc.

CaseFox Inc. is redefining legal tech with solutions that help legal professionals stay focused on what truly matters: practicing law. Our products, CaseFox and MatterSuite, are built to simplify complex legal operations, improve efficiency, and support firms of all sizes.

CaseFox

The go-to legal billing and time-tracking software trusted by law firms worldwide. From invoicing to trust accounting, it ensures lawyers spend less time on admin work and more time on their cases.

Contact

Company: CaseFox Inc.

Contact Person: Simran Sinha

Website: https://www.casefox.com/

Number: +1 4086344141

Email: marketing@casefox.com