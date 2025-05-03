DecoGnomes Unveils Collection to Haunt Homes with Whimsy This Halloween

Portland, OR, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — DecoGnomes, the nation’s leading purveyor of quirky seasonal décor, is conjuring up a new kind of Halloween spirit this year with the launch of its first-ever “Gnome-O-Ween” collection. Featuring frightfully fun garden gnomes dressed as vampires, witches, skeletons, and more, the new line promises to add a playful—and slightly spooky—twist to traditional Halloween decorations.

“Halloween is all about creativity, and we knew it was time to let our gnomes join the fright fest,” said Lily McCall, Creative Director at DecoGnomes. “We’ve taken our beloved gnome silhouettes and reimagined them with cobweb capes, glow-in-the-dark lanterns, and jack-o’-lantern companions. It’s the perfect balance of spooky and sweet.”

The “Gnome-O-Ween” collection includes:

Spooky Sentinel Gnome : Standing guard with a miniature scythe and a glowing jack-o’-lantern.

Bat-Winged Brewmaster : A cauldron-wielding gnome ready to stir up Halloween mischief.

Pumpkin Patch Protectors: A trio of mini-gnomes perfect for tabletop or garden settings.

All products are handcrafted using weather-resistant resin and eco-friendly paints, ideal for both indoor and outdoor displays. The collection is available now exclusively at www.decognomes.com and select retail partners nationwide.

To celebrate the launch, DecoGnomes is hosting a virtual “Haunt Your Home” contest. Fans are encouraged to share photos of their Halloween gnome displays on social media using the hashtag #GnomeOWeen for a chance to win a year’s supply of seasonal décor.

“This Halloween, let your gnomes out to play,” McCall added. “Because nothing says ‘boo’ like a 12-inch tall skeleton gnome in your flower bed.”

About DecoGnomes

DecoGnomes is a Portland-based home décor company specializing in whimsical gnome-themed decorations for all seasons. Since 2021, DecoGnomes has inspired joy and imagination in homes across the country with its handcrafted designs and commitment to charm.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Langston

PR Manager, DecoGnomes

team@decognomes.com