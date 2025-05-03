Spokes Digital to Attend Vermont Cannabis & Hemp Convention, May 2–3, 2025

Burlington, Vermont, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital, a leading AI-powered digital marketing agency specializing in cannabis and healthcare sectors, is thrilled to announce its attendance at the Vermont Cannabis & Hemp Convention taking place May 2–3, 2025, at the Champlain Valley Expo in Burlington, Vermont.

Visit: https://necann.com/vermont/

Representing Spokes Digital will be Chief Growth Officer, Lauren Laplante, who will be on-site to connect with fellow trailblazers in the cannabis space.

As the largest event exclusively focused on the Vermont cannabis market, NECANN Burlington provides a dynamic platform for brands, growers, retailers, and innovators to share ideas, build relationships, and grow together. With its strong reputation for attracting the most comprehensive group of cannabis professionals on the East Coast, Spokes Digital is excited to be part of the energy and conversation shaping the future of cannabis in Vermont and beyond.

“We’re incredibly excited to be attending NECANN Vermont this year,” said Lauren Laplante. “At Spokes Digital, we believe in the power of community and collaboration. Events like this not only help us stay at the forefront of the industry but also allow us to connect directly with the people building it from the ground up.”

Spokes Digital has been instrumental in helping cannabis brands navigate the complex world of digital marketing, from SEO and PPC to e-commerce optimization and data analytics using cutting-edge AI-driven strategies tailored specifically to the cannabis space.

Whether you’re a cannabis entrepreneur, dispensary owner, cultivator, or product innovator, Spokes Digital would love to meet you at NECANN. Stop by to chat with Lauren, learn more about how we’re helping cannabis businesses scale smarter, and explore opportunities to grow together.

About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is the leading digital marketing agency specializing in the cannabis and healthcare industries. Focusing on AI-driven strategies and regulatory compliance, Spokes Digital offers a comprehensive suite of services, including SEO, PPC, web development, and data analytics, to help businesses achieve measurable success.

Media Contact

Leeza Thomas,

Chief Digital Officer,

Spokes Digital

Email: leeza.thomas@spoksdigital.us