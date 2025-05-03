Get a Head Start on Preventing Spring Pests Around Your Property

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — It’s that time of year again. The sun is staying out longer, the weather is warming up, and it is time to get out of hibernation and finally enjoy some time outside. While you may enjoy the weather change and a chance to not deal with snow, there is one problem that starts to poke its head back out this time of year.

Spring also is the time when many pests start to make their way out of hiding and want to get into your home or commercial property. Ants, wasps, spiders and more can cause a lot of property damage, as well as be a big nuisance if you don’t deal with them well.

Getting a head start on any spring pests that may be around your property is the best option. The team at Alta Pest Control can help you to take care of those pests, before they take over you.

Alta Pest Control has been providing quality pest control services to their customers for years, and they are excited to introduce new customers to some of their amazing services.

Currently Alta Pest Control is having a special deal of $300 off of $499, so only $199 on your initial service, if you choose their premium services. Since you are getting a full-service pest removal for ants, wasps, spiders and more as well as monthly mosquito and tick fogging from March to October, this is a fantastic deal for all customers!

You could trust another professional, but they don’t provide the same level of experience and customer services as Alta Pest Control. Get it done right the first time, and trust the team at Alta Pest Control to provide you with exceptional pest control from the start.

Pests can wreak havoc on your home or commercial property. But the team at Alta Pest Control can help get them under control so you can have peace of mind while protecting your property. To learn more, call them at 469.795.0832 or visit their website at https://www.altapestcontrol.com/locations/pest-control-dallas-tx