JyotirGamaya Launches Online Seva Platform for Mohini Ekadashi 2025 — Bringing Temple Rituals to Devotees Worldwide

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — In a unique spiritual initiative, JyotirGamaya.online, the trusted online platform for Vedic pujas and dharmic services, has announced the launch of its Mohini Ekadashi Shri Narayana Seva, allowing devotees around the world to participate in authentic Vishnu Sevas performed live from the ancient Shri AdiNarayana Perumal Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Mohini Ekadashi, observed this year on May 8, 2025, is one of the most auspicious days in the Vedic calendar, known for its ability to cleanse sins and grant moksha (liberation). This Ekadashi is dedicated to Bhagwan Vishnu’s Mohini avatar, where He assumed a divine form to protect the nectar of immortality and restore cosmic balance during the Samudra Manthan.

JyotirGamaya’s digital seva platform now makes it possible for devotees to book powerful Ekadashi rituals online and experience the blessings of Shriman Narayana, Sridevi, and Bhudevi from their own homes—via live streaming, personalized recordings, and sacred prasadam delivery.

“Our mission is to bridge devotion and technology, allowing Sanatana Dharma practitioners to stay connected with sacred traditions even if they are geographically distant,” said a senior spokesperson at JyotirGamaya. “On such spiritually potent days like Mohini Ekadashi, even remote participation in sevas holds immense power.”

Sevas Include:

Panchamrut Abhisheka

Tulasi Mala Samarpan & Archana

Vishesha Alankara with Lotus & Fragrant Flowers

Ekadashi Naivedya (Coconut & Fruits)

Maha Mangalarti

Vishnu Mukti Mantra by Vedic Pandits

Sevas begin at ₹101, with combo options for multiple Ekadashi sevas available.

Devotees can now book their seva at:

https://jyotirgamaya.online/pujas/mohini_ekadashi_seva_online_booking

About JyotirGamaya.online

JyotirGamaya is a pioneering platform offering online puja booking, temple sevas, and astrology consultations, all deeply rooted in authentic Sanatana Dharma traditions. With a growing network of temples, Vedic scholars, and karmakandi pandits, JyotirGamaya empowers spiritual seekers worldwide to access dharmic services with ease, devotion, and transparency.

Om Namo Narayanaya

Wherever you are, let devotion find its way to the Divine.