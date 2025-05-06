Flow Cytometry Market Growing Demand Driven by Advancements in Cell Analysis

The global flow cytometry market size was estimated at USD 4,684.21 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing incidence of cancer, immunodeficiency disorders, and infectious diseases is a key factor propelling market growth. In addition, extensive research and development investments in biotechnology, life science, and biopharmaceutical research have contributed to a leveraged demand for flow cytometry instruments. For instance, in February 2023, Cytek Biosciences announced its plan to acquire imaging and flow cytometry business from DiaSorin with an aim to expand its market share in international market.

Flow cytometry plays a crucial role in diagnosing cancer and immunodeficiency diseases, and the increasing prevalence of these conditions is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. The adverse effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy in cancer treatment have led physicians to favor autologous and allogeneic stem cell therapies, further boosting the demand for flow cytometry. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022, with nearly 600,000 deaths attributed to the disease. This rising burden underscores the need for advanced diagnostic tools like flow cytometry, which enables precise immune cell characterization and aids in treatment monitoring.

In addition to cancer diagnostics, flow cytometry is instrumental in identifying and characterizing immune cells in patients with Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases (PID). According to NCBI data from 2022, the global prevalence of PID ranges from 0.81 to 30.5 per 100,000 people. Technology is invaluable in detecting genetic defects associated with immune disorders and validating new genetic abnormalities. Moreover, flow cytometry is widely used to monitor immune responses following stem cell transplantation, making it an essential tool in organ transplantation procedures. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 50,000 stem cell transplants are performed globally each year, further driving the adoption of flow cytometry in clinical and research settings.

The increasing prevalence of hematological disorders is another major factor fueling the demand for flow cytometry. According to NCBI statistics, bleeding disorders affect approximately 1 in 1,000 individuals worldwide, with hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and Von Willebrand disease being the most common types. Flow cytometry provides critical insights into blood cell populations, aiding in the diagnosis and management of these conditions. Its ability to analyze complex cellular interactions in hematological malignancies and immune disorders has made it an indispensable tool in both diagnostic laboratories and research institutions. As the incidence of hematological and immune-related diseases continues to rise, the market for flow cytometry is expected to expand significantly.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global Flow Cytometry Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Regional Insights

North America dominated the flow cytometry market with the largest revenue share of 41.35% in 2024. This strong market position is driven by the presence of a highly advanced healthcare system and a thriving pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, particularly in the United States. The growing demand for flow cytometry solutions in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and biomedical research has significantly contributed to market expansion. Moreover, substantial R&D investments in oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases have further fueled the demand for flow cytometry instruments. Increased public-private partnerships supporting cancer research have played a pivotal role in boosting market growth. For example, in December 2023, AlleSense was commissioned to enhance cancer diagnostics using cutting-edge flow cytometry technologies, receiving an initial investment of USD 2.5 million.

Key Flow Cytometry Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the flow cytometry market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Danaher

BD

Sysmex Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Stratedigm, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Cytek Biosciences

Sony Group Corporation (Sony Biotechnology Inc.)

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Flow Cytometry Market