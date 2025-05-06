Radiation Oncology Market Driven by Rising Cancer Incidence Globally

The global radiation oncology market size was valued at USD 9.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2024 to 2030. Key factors driving the market include technological advancement in radiation therapy equipment, global rise in cancer cases, and increasing adoption of radiation therapy in oncology treatment.

Furthermore, the radiation oncology market is witnessing increased demand for radiotherapy due to the rising global cancer burden. According to WHO, globally, around 19.3 million people were suffering from cancer, and 10 million died from it in 2022. Moreover, WHO in Europe estimated that there were 4.6 million new people diagnosed with various indications of cancer such as prostate, breast, lung, colorectal, and brain and around 2.1 million people across European countries died from the disease in 2020. As per American Cancer Society’s 2022 report, breast cancer is most common occurring condition which accounts for around 3 lakh and 51,400 new cases in U.S. of invasive and non-invasive breast tumor, respectively.

In the dynamic market outlook of the radiation therapy space, key players are making strategic moves to enhance their market presence. In October 2023, Accuray Incorporated gained approval for its Tomo C radiation therapy system in China, opening new avenues for growth in the region. This regulatory milestone reflects Accuray’s commitment to expanding its market reach. Similarly, in June 2023, PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. entered into a Master Services Agreement for the development and production of theranostic candidates VMT-01 and VMT-NET. These radiopharmaceuticals, currently in the research and development phase, aim to address the diagnostic and treatment needs of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine cancers. This strategic collaboration underscores PharmaLogic’s dedication to advancing innovative solutions in the oncology space.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the overall radiation oncology market in terms of revenue share of 45.52% in 2023, owing to the favorable government initiatives and availability of technologically advanced radiotherapy equipment. Furthermore, active participation of key players to increase their market share in region is fueling the market growth. For instance, in December 2022, MVision AI entered partnership with Medron Medical Systems to distribute AI radiotherapy technology of MVision in Canada. The use of AI technology provides high accuracy, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increase in patient awareness levels, and high unmet patient needs. In addition, rising cancer burden and funding support to major players in the region are expected to offer lucrative opportunity for segment growth. According to Globocan report 2020, about 9.5 million new cancer cases were diagnosed, and 5.8 million died due to this disease in the Asia region, increasing demand for radiotherapy to manage the impact of cancer in the countries.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the industry are Accuray, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Ion Beam Application (IBA), Elekta AB,Becton Dickinson and Company, and Isoray Medical. The leading players in radiation oncology industry are focusing on growth strategies, such as innovations with radiotherapy, product launches, and R&D investments. Elekta Ab is geographically expanding in markets outside China and an increasing number of installed units are expected to reach the end of the life cycle, further requiring replacements, service, and support.

RaySearch, VisionRT, Sensus Healthcare are some of the emerging market participants in the radiation oncology space. Emerging companies are employing various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to expand their footprint and grow at a fast pace.

Key Radiation Oncology Companies:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Isoray Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems

Nordion, Inc.

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Curium

ViewRay Technologies, Inc.

