ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Market Growing with Rising Cardiac Disorder Cases

The global ECG patch and Holter monitor market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.58% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation, an aging population, and an increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders. Additionally, the market is benefiting from a growing shift toward ambulatory monitoring devices, advancements in technology, increased investments in early arrhythmia detection, progress in telemetry, and supportive regulatory policies.

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common arrhythmia diagnosed in clinics and hospitals, is projected to affect 12.1 million people by 2030 due to the aging population. This condition also contributes to a significant number of deaths. For example, according to the CDC, AFib was the underlying cause of approximately 26,535 deaths in the U.S. in 2019. People of European descent are more likely to develop arrhythmia than African Americans. Since arrhythmia prevalence increases with age, and women generally live longer than men, AFib affects more women than men.

The growing incidence of AFib, ventricular fibrillation, supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), syncope, palpitations, and post-ablation follow-ups worldwide has increased demand for ambulatory monitoring devices in hospitals. Continuous ECG monitoring is often preferred over standard inpatient ECG monitoring for its accuracy. Because standard ECG tests may fail to provide a clear diagnosis—leading to further testing—ECG patches and Holter monitors are commonly used. The Holter monitor remains the preferred device globally for detecting AFib.

However, competition from portable and technologically advanced devices—often more affordable than traditional ECG systems—is putting price pressure on established manufacturers. In addition, recent government regulations are expected to influence product pricing through reduced reimbursement rates. For instance, the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule for 2022, released in November 2021, again omitted national pricing for extended external ECG monitoring following December 2020. This is likely to lower Medicare reimbursement rates for these devices, potentially affecting their adoption.

Regional Insights

The global ECG patch and Holter monitor market is poised for growth, fueled by the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), which boosts demand for wearable ECG monitoring solutions. These devices play a crucial role in early CVD detection and meet the increasing need for arrhythmia detection with fewer false positives. Market growth is also supported by the expanding geriatric population and the growing incidence of atrial fibrillation.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive, with several established global players. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. stands out in the ECG patch segment, thanks to its ZIO patch service and continuous innovation supported by robust R&D investments. The company offers medical devices such as resting ECG patches for real-time, continuous monitoring. In May 2021, iRhythm Technologies announced receiving two additional 510(k) clearances—one for an enhanced version of its flagship monitor and another for improved artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Prominent players in the global ECG patch and Holter monitor market include:

Nissha Medical Technologies (NMT)

Medtronic plc

Hill-Rom

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

Spacelabs Healthcare

AliveCor, Inc.

Cardiac Insight Inc.

VitalConnect

LifeSignals, Inc.

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc.

Nasiff Associates, Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Lief Therapeutics, Inc.

Schiller AG

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the ECG Patch And Holter Monitor Market