Gluten-Free Bakery Market Grows with Rising Demand for Healthier Food Alternatives

The global gluten-free bakery market was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030. A key factor driving this growth is the rising demand for healthy and nutritious food products, fueled by increasing health awareness worldwide. Additionally, the growing interest in health-focused diets aimed at preventing conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, chronic pulmonary disease (COPD), and metabolic syndrome is expected to further propel market expansion. New product launches by manufacturers are also playing a significant role in supporting industry growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in demand for healthier food options, including gluten-free bakery products, further strengthening the market. During the pandemic, healthcare professionals recommended the regular consumption of nutritious foods to enhance immunity. With consumers spending more time at home, interest in personal health and fitness grew, boosting sales of gluten-free bakery products like bread, cookies, and biscuits. Moreover, the high global incidence of celiac disease continues to drive product demand.

According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, the prevalence of celiac disease in 2018 was 0.4% in South America, 0.5% in Africa and North America, 0.6% in Asia, and 0.8% in Europe and Oceania. Celiac disease is commonly managed through a gluten-free diet, which helps prevent damage to the intestinal lining and reduces symptoms like diarrhea and abdominal pain. As a result, rising demand for gluten-free products for celiac disease management is accelerating industry growth. Gluten-free bakery items are also gaining popularity among individuals with other health conditions, including inflammatory diseases, autoimmune disorders, and non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

Furthermore, increasing government awareness campaigns promoting gluten-free products for the treatment of celiac and non-celiac conditions are contributing to market growth. These initiatives have raised awareness around celiac disease diagnosis and stimulated product demand. Additionally, the growing trend of healthy eating in developing regions is expected to create further opportunities for market expansion. The adoption of microencapsulation technology to enhance the shelf life of gluten-free bakery products is also expected to drive growth. This technology helps improve both shelf life and texture, particularly in frozen gluten-free baked goods. Consequently, the strong demand for frozen gluten-free bakery items continues to fuel market growth. The availability of diverse product options, along with continuous innovations, is anticipated to positively influence market expansion.

Product Insights

In 2021, the bread segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing more than 36.30% of the total. This dominance is attributed to strong demand for low-carb gluten-free bread, rye bread, wheat-free bread, and similar products, due to their associated health benefits. Gluten-free bread caters to the growing need for convenient and quick meals, especially among working individuals. The ability to customize bread to meet specific dietary needs is also expected to boost this segment. Additionally, increasing consumption of gluten-free bread by individuals with celiac disease further supports segment growth.

Distribution Channel Insights

In 2021, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the market, capturing over 34.00% of global revenue. These retail formats offer a wide selection of products and allow consumers to review product details before purchasing, driving segment growth. A robust offline retail infrastructure in countries like the U.S., China, and India has further bolstered sales of gluten-free bakery products through supermarkets and hypermarkets. The broad availability of healthy food products in these retail outlets has fueled overall sales. Moreover, consumers continue to prefer traditional supermarkets for their convenience and extensive product offerings, contributing to this segment’s expansion.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share, contributing over 33.90% of global revenue in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Growth in this region is largely driven by the substantial number of consumers diagnosed with celiac disease. According to a Celiac Disease Foundation survey, approximately 0.6% of the U.S. population is affected by celiac disease. Additionally, strong demand for healthy and nutritious food products in the U.S. and Canada has supported market growth. Increasing interest from millennials and younger consumers in convenient, healthy food options with high nutritional value has further fueled expansion in this region.

Key Market Players

Leading companies in the global gluten-free bakery market include:

Amy’s Kitchen

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Dawn Food Products

The Hain Celestial Group

Dr. Schar AG

Freedom Nutritional Products Ltd.

General Mills

Conagra Brands

Valeo Foods Ltd.

WGF Bakery Products

Europastry S.A.

Kelkin

