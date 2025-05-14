Games And Puzzles Market Sees Steady Growth Amid Rising Leisure Demand

The global games and puzzles market was valued at USD 15.09 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% from 2023 to 2030. Several factors are fueling this growth, including the nostalgic appeal of games, the social interaction they foster, intellectual stimulation, and increasing consumer interest in licensed games and puzzles. Research indicates that regularly engaging with puzzles helps develop new neural connections, thereby improving short-term memory. A study by the University of Michigan revealed that individuals who solved puzzles for just 25 minutes daily experienced a four-point increase in IQ scores.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the demand for tabletop games, card games, and jigsaw puzzles. According to a JSTOR Daily article from December 2020, puzzle sales surged by 300–400%. Ravensburger AG, a leading industry player, reported a 370% increase in sales during spring 2020 compared to the previous year. While the company sold seven puzzles per minute in North America in 2019, this figure rose to 20 puzzles per minute in 2020. This upward trend is expected to continue post-pandemic due to ongoing interest in at-home entertainment, greater awareness of the benefits of games and puzzles, the expansion of the gaming industry, and enthusiasm for collectibles.

Sustainability Trends

The market is also experiencing rising demand for eco-friendly games and puzzles, driven by growing environmental awareness and consumer preference for sustainable and socially responsible products. In response, manufacturers are increasingly using sustainable materials and adopting eco-conscious production and distribution practices. For example, U.S.-based Mattel, Inc. focuses on optimizing resource use to minimize environmental impact while ensuring ethical sourcing and promoting worker health and safety throughout its supply chain.

Type Insights

In 2022, the games segment held the largest market share, accounting for approximately 58%. These games provide a dynamic and social experience, enabling players to collaborate and connect, which makes them popular for family and group entertainment. Their replayability, versatility, and engaging nature further drive this segment’s growth. According to Deutsche Welle, the global board games market grew by 20% in 2020.

Licensing Insights

Non-licensed games and puzzles dominated the market in 2022, representing roughly 71% of total sales. These products offer greater creative freedom in design and allow for a broader variety of themes, appealing to a wider audience that isn’t reliant on brand recognition. As a result, non-licensed games are seen as a more universally attractive and commercially viable option. However, licensed games and puzzles are projected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.5%.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline retail channels accounted for the largest share—about 54%—of the market in 2022. Many consumers continue to enjoy the in-store shopping experience, especially during the holidays. Additionally, specialty retailers and game shops often stock exclusive or collectible items. According to BookNet Canada, 80% of independent Canadian bookstores reported increased puzzle sales from 2019 to 2020, and 45% experienced a rise in toy and game sales.

Regional Insights

North America led the global market in 2022 with a 30% share. The U.S. remains a key player due to the presence of several prominent companies such as Buffalo Games, Bits and Pieces, White Mountain, and Dowdle. These companies influence market dynamics through innovation, pricing strategies, and promotions. In October 2022, for instance, Costco began offering Dowdle’s “What a Wonderful World” puzzle—comprising 60,000 pieces and measuring 8 feet tall by 29 feet wide—which is currently the largest commercially available puzzle in the world.

Leading Companies in the Market

Key players operating in the global games and puzzles market include:

Buffalo Games

Hasbro, Inc.

Mattel, Inc.

Ceaco, Inc.

Ravensburger AG

Schmidt Spiele

Cubicfun 3D Puzzle

Educa Borras

Castorland

Cobble Hill

