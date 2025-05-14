Trail Camera Market Grows with Rising Wildlife Observation Activities

The global trail camera market size was valued at USD 101.7 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing spending on wildlife research and monitoring is expected to remain a key factor driving the market. Moreover, increasing the scope of application in outdoor security is likely to boost the product demand further. It has been over a year since the initial outbreak of COVID-19 and consumers are still grappling to come to terms with the socio-economic impact of the pandemic. Shelter-at-home, social distancing, and lockdowns have been imposed in countries in varying degrees to limit the spread of the virus, including strict regulations imposed across the European and North American regions.

Trail cameras with image/video resolution between 8 and 12 MP are witnessing a rapid surge in demand to get higher quality pictures as these have advanced camera processors that click a higher resolution image. New models with improved technologies and design modifications are expected to hit the market in 2022. For instance, dual sim card transmission technology in trail cameras enables the usage of both AT&T and Verizon sim cards. The camera can identify the strongest signal in the geographical area and use that network. It is a cutting-edge technology that will probably market itself quite well.

Moreover, companies are increasingly adopting strategies such as product launches to expand their geographical reach. Product development based on the application area, price, competition, technological innovation, subscription plans, and competent distribution channels are among the key strategies for gaining a competitive advantage.

By Pixel Size

The 8 to 12 MP segment dominated the market with a share of over 57.5% in 2022. New models with improved technologies and design modifications are expected to hit the market in 2022. For instance, dual sim card transmission technology in trail cameras enables the usage of both AT&T and Verizon sim cards. The camera can identify the strongest signal in the geographical area and use that network.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global Trail Camera Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Application Insights

Wildlife monitoring and research dominated the market with a revenue share of 61.8% in 2022. Trail cameras have become an increasingly popular tool for viewing wildlife and are used in wildlife research to study animal activity and behavior. With continuous improvements in camera technology, manufacturers have made trail cameras available commercially, and the products have become more affordable and much easier to use. Trail cameras can be used for more than just nature viewing or scouting and can be a powerful management tool for landowners, land managers, and homeowners for security enhancement purposes. Cellular trail cameras are a cost-effective alternative to installing home security cameras.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America held the largest share of over 30.9%. North America has emerged as the most lucrative market for trail cameras and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Owing to ongoing technological advancements, trail cameras have evolved and become more reliable, adaptable, and convenient. Consumers, particularly hunters and outdoor enthusiasts across the region, are relying on cellular trail cameras for hunting, wildlife watching and photography, and home security, which is driving the product demand in the region.

Some prominent players in the global trail camera market include:

Wildgame Innovations (Good Sportsman Marketing, LLC)

Browning Trail Cameras

Vista Outdoor Operations LLC

SPYPOINT

Boly Media Communications Inc.

Covert Scouting Cameras, Inc.

Reconyx Inc.

Cuddeback

Easy Storage Technologies Co., Ltd.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Trail Camera Market