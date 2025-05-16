Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market 2030: Redefining the Limits of Moore’s Law

Imagine sculpting the very fabric of our digital world with light so fine, it makes starlight seem coarse. This is the realm of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV), a market valued at USD 9.42 billion in 2023 and now blazing a trail forward with a projected annual growth of 17.3% from 2024 to 2030. This powerful expansion is driven by an insatiable hunger for electronics that are both Lilliputian in size and Herculean in performance. As our devices continue their incredible shrinking act while simultaneously packing more power and sipping less energy, manufacturers are turning to the ethereal wavelengths of EUV as the keystone technology for crafting the next generation of semiconductors. This relentless pursuit of miniaturization and efficiency is primarily fueled by the ever-evolving demands of consumer electronics, the increasingly sophisticated automotive sector, and the boundless potential of high-performance computing.

EUV lithography isn’t just another step; it’s a quantum leap in the art of etching circuits onto silicon wafers. It wields light from the extreme ultraviolet spectrum – wavelengths so incredibly short they unlock unprecedented resolution and precision. This allows for the creation of semiconductor devices that are not just smaller and faster, but also remarkably more efficient. EUV lithography represents a paradigm shift from conventional techniques, unlocking the door to the microchips that will power everything from the smartphones in our pockets and the computers on our desks to the complex calculations of advanced AI and the lightning-fast connectivity of 5G networks.

Adding to the fervent growth of the EUV lithography market is the relentless, almost breakneck speed of innovation within the semiconductor industry itself. As chip manufacturers continue to push the very boundaries of what was once deemed impossible, EUV lithography emerges as the indispensable chisel and brush, capable of realizing these ambitious visions with its unmatched precision and scalability. It is the critical tool that allows the dreams of smaller, faster, and more powerful electronics to be etched into the silicon reality of tomorrow.

Detailed Segmentation

Equipment Insights

“The demand for mask segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2030 in terms of revenue”

The light source segment led the market and accounted for 40.1% of the global revenue share in 2023. The light source equipment segment in the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography market is experiencing significant growth, primarily fueled by the semiconductor industry’s push toward producing smaller, more efficient chips. This demand is driven by the critical role of EUV lithography in enabling the patterning of sub-10 nanometer features on silicon wafers, essential for next-generation semiconductor devices. Advancements in light source technology, substantial investments from leading semiconductor manufacturers, strategic partnerships for technological innovation, and government support for semiconductor research and development are key factors propelling this market segment.

End Use Insights

“The demand from foundries end use segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 16.8 % from 2024 to 2030 in terms of revenue”

Integrated device manufacturer (IDM) end use segment accounted for 63.9% of the global revenue share in 2023. IDMs company which engages in the design, manufacture, and sales semiconductor products, are increasingly adopting EUV lithography to push the boundaries of chip performance, power, and area (PPA). This adoption is driven by the escalating demand for more powerful and efficient electronic devices across various applications, including computing, mobile, automotive, and IoT. Moreover, EUV lithography, with its capability to pattern incredibly fine features onto silicon wafers, is crucial to produce next-generation semiconductor devices.

Regional Insights

North America extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography market is significantly fuelled by the growing demand for smaller, more powerful semiconductor devices across a variety of industries, including computing, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. As the quest for miniaturization continues, with semiconductor manufacturers pushing the boundaries of Moore’s Law, EUV lithography has emerged as a critical technology enabling the production of chips with feature sizes well below 10 nanometres, which is driving the expansion of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography market.

Key Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the extreme ultraviolet lithography market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market report on the basis of equipment, end use, and region:

Recent Developments