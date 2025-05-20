Burglar Alarm Systems Market Expands with Rising Demand for Home Security Solutions

The global burglar alarm systems market was valued at USD 4.16 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. In recent years, intruder alarm systems have seen considerable advancements. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) have transformed the broader security systems landscape. Future-oriented innovations like IoT are also facilitating the development of smart homes. Additionally, enhancements in sensor data fusion technology have boosted demand for advanced security solutions among end-users.

For example, in November 2022, Arlo Technologies, Inc., a U.S.-based provider of wireless surveillance products, launched the Arlo Home Security System. This system features a new, all-in-one multi-sensor capable of performing eight distinct sensing functions.

The burglar alarm systems market has seen rapid growth, driven by continuous technological improvements that increase effectiveness. These systems are now commonly integrated into residential security setups, home security frameworks, and building management solutions to enhance safety while reducing costs. A notable trend is the integration of intruder alarms with video surveillance systems.

Leading companies such as Honeywell, ASSA ABLOY, and Johnson Controls are consistently innovating intelligent sensor technologies to address evolving security needs. Additionally, UL 634 serves as the benchmark standard for connectors and switches in alarm systems. This standard categorizes switches into Level 1 and Level 2, indicating advanced levels of tamper resistance and protection. It is commonly referenced when designing security, access control, or door protection systems to ensure high standards of detection and tamper supervision.

Type Insights

In 2022, the wired alarm segment held the largest revenue share at over 63%. Although wired intruder alarms remain in high demand, wireless options are gaining popularity due to easier installation. Increased safety concerns and technological innovations have contributed to the rising adoption of intruder alarms. These systems commonly utilize technologies such as electrical field, vibration, audio, capacitance, and photoelectric beam sensors.

Component Insights

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over 65% of total revenue. Alarm sensors represent the largest share within this category. As the industry transitions toward cloud-based security, customers are expected to favor wireless solutions.

Application Insights

The residential sector led the market in 2022 with over 55% of global revenue. Intruder alarm systems are increasingly adopted in both residential and commercial spaces. Industries like banking, healthcare, and education are considered especially vulnerable. In response, companies have introduced multiple product standards to deliver reliable security systems.

Regional Insights

North America was the leading regional market in 2022, accounting for more than 40% of global revenue. The region includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Companies are expanding their presence in this market through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

For instance, in September 2021, ASSA ABLOY acquired the Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands, Inc., a U.S.-based provider of residential security products. This acquisition is expected to strengthen ASSA ABLOY’s product portfolio and enhance its position in the North American residential security market.

Key Players in the Global Burglar Alarm Systems Market Include:

ADT

ASSA ABLOY

Banham

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Inovonics Wireless Corporation

Johnson Controls

Securitas AB

Siemens

Risco Group

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

