Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electronic Dictionary Market to Reach $12.7 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electronic dictionary market looks promising with opportunities in the school, college, post graduate, and professional markets. The global electronic dictionary market is expected to reach an estimated $12.7 billion by 2030 from $6.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing desire to learn new languages among both individuals and professionals, rising preference for e-learning platforms, and increasing need for efficient cross-cultural communication.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electronic dictionary market to 2030 by type (student dictionaries, business and travel dictionaries, and professional electronic dictionaries), display type (touch display, lcds, keyboards and stylus, tablets computers, and others), screen size (below 2.8 inch, between 3-3.5 inch, between 4.3-5.2 inch, and above 5.5 inch), end use (school level, college level, post graduate level, professional, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the display type category, tablet computer is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing user demand for portable and practical devices based electronic dictionary.

Within the end use category, School will remain the largest segment due to widespread demand for e-dictionaries among students of various educational levels.

Download sample by clicking on electronic dictionary market

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for English language proficiency, existence of tech-savy population, and presence of key players in the region.

Alfa Link, Besta, Canon Electronic Business Machines, ECTACO, Hanvon Technology, iFLYTEK, Vasco Electronic are the major suppliers in the electronic dictionary market.

