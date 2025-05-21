Motorbike Riding Gear Market Driven by Rising Popularity of Adventure Motorcycling

The global motorbike riding gear market was valued at USD 13.18 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030. A key factor driving this market is the growing awareness surrounding rider safety, particularly due to the rising number of motorcycle accidents. Government bodies and various organizations have intensified awareness initiatives promoting the use of protective gear such as helmets, gloves, jackets, and boots. Additionally, the enforcement of mandatory safety regulations in many countries has made certified riding gear a legal requirement, further propelling market growth during the forecast period.

The global rise in motorcycle usage—especially across the Asia-Pacific region, where two-wheelers are a primary mode of transportation—has also contributed to a heightened demand for durable and cost-effective riding gear.

Consumer adoption of motorbike riding gear has seen a steady rise, driven by heightened safety awareness, evolving consumer preferences, regulatory frameworks, and advances in protective gear technology.

One of the primary catalysts behind this trend is the increasing awareness of the risks associated with motorcycling. As riders become more informed about potential hazards, they are more inclined to invest in protective equipment to minimize injury risks. Gear such as helmets, jackets, gloves, and boots is now widely regarded as essential for rider safety. Countries like Brazil have introduced mandatory helmet laws and other safety regulations, further promoting the adoption of protective gear. The implementation of such rules not only enforces compliance but also fosters a broader culture of road safety among motorcyclists.

Consumer Insights

The global rise in road traffic incidents has heightened the demand for helmets, as safety becomes a top priority for motorcyclists. According to the World Health Organization, road traffic injuries remain a major cause of fatalities, with motorcyclists being particularly vulnerable. In response, numerous countries have enforced stringent helmet regulations to reduce the number of casualties.

Product Insights

In 2024, protective gear accounted for 75.8% of total market revenue. The segment is experiencing strong growth due to increased public awareness of rider safety and the introduction of stricter safety mandates worldwide. Regulatory agencies and safety organizations now require the use of gear such as helmets, gloves, goggles, elbow and knee guards. Moreover, rising motorcycle ownership, especially in developing markets, is further driving demand for protective gear.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline retail channels accounted for 84.2% of the market’s revenue in 2024. Many consumers prefer in-store purchases for motorbike riding gear to physically test the fit and comfort of items. Ensuring proper fit is critical for safety and comfort, particularly on longer rides or in the event of an accident. By trying on products in person, customers can assess sizing and mobility, making offline stores a preferred choice.

Regional Insights

In North America, the motorbike riding gear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030. Motorcycling has increasingly become a recreational and lifestyle activity, popular for leisure and adventure. Riders often view motorbiking as a way to explore scenic routes and natural landscapes. The increase in motorcycle ownership among both younger riders and older enthusiasts has driven up demand for high-quality protective gear. Additionally, the popularity of niche motorcycling activities such as motocross, dirt biking, and long-distance touring has fueled demand for specialized, performance-oriented riding equipment. Events like rallies and group rides further reinforce the importance of safety gear within the riding community.

Leading Companies in the Market

The key players dominating the global motorbike riding gear industry and influencing market trends include:

Alpinestars S.p.A.

RST

FLY Racing

Dainese

Arai Helmet

FOX Racing

Schuberth GmbH

SHOEI

Bell Helmets

RYNOX GEARS

