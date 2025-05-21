Lucintel Forecasts the Global Rugged Notebooks Market to Reach $5.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-21 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global rugged notebooks market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, government and military, and defense markets. The global rugged notebooks market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2030 from $2.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for durable and reliable computing devices, significantly growing military and defense sectors, and the increasing trend of cloud computing and the internet of things (IoT) globally.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in rugged notebooks market to 2030 by product type (fully rugged notebook, semi-rugged notebook, and ultra-rugged notebook), application (industrial, government, military and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category, fully rugged notebook is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption by organizations as it ensures improved operational efficiency and reduced downtime.

Within the application category, industrial will remain the largest segment.

rugged notebooks market

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand from government and military sectors, rising concerns towards data security, and increasing trend of remote work.

Acme Portable Machines, American Reliance, Dell Technologies, GETAC, Handheld Group, Lenovo Group, Panasonic Holdings, Twinhead International are the major suppliers in the rugged notebooks market.

