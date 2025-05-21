Pasta and Noodles Market Grows with Rising Demand for Convenient Meal Options

The global pasta and noodles market was valued at USD 83.49 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. In recent years, the rising demand for international cuisines has significantly boosted the consumption of pasta and noodles worldwide. Notably, Italian pasta consumption has increased in both the U.S. and various Asian countries, which supports the market’s positive growth outlook.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global economic downturn, the pasta and noodles industry recorded sales exceeding USD 78.70 billion in 2020. This increase was largely driven by a surge in purchases of packaged and shelf-stable products. Pasta, in particular, became popular due to its long shelf life, making it a preferred choice for consumers aiming to stockpile food for extended periods. During the pandemic, dried pasta demand in grocery stores surged dramatically. According to The National Pasta Association (NPA), its members worked diligently to ramp up production and ensure timely delivery to meet consumer demand. While sales through foodservice outlets declined, retail sales saw significant growth.

The U.S. remains a major consumer of pasta and noodles, favored for its ready-to-eat (RTD) formats, diverse flavors, and versatility. As reported by the National Pasta Association, pasta is a staple in American households and ranks among the nation’s favorite foods. In a 2021 NPA consumer survey, nearly 86% of respondents reported eating pasta at least once a week, with the U.S. consuming approximately 5.95 billion pounds of pasta annually.

On average, an American consumes about 20 pounds of pasta each year, making it the sixth most consumed food per capita in the country. U.S. consumers tend to eat more pasta and noodles during dinner rather than lunch. Additionally, concerns about gluten sensitivity had driven demand for gluten-free convenient and RTD products even before the pandemic. Following COVID-19, demand for these products rebounded strongly as consumers sought convenient, comforting, and versatile meals to prepare at home.

Product Insights

The instant pasta and noodles segment held a 48.5% share of global revenue in 2022. This segment’s growth is fueled by increasing interest in RTD, flavorful, and convenient foods. Instant noodles are especially popular among people who travel or work in challenging environments, contributing to rising consumption. Innovations in instant noodle packaging have extended shelf life, further driving demand. Moreover, instant products are manufactured in large-scale factories with advanced machinery, whereas traditional ramen noodles and pasta are typically enjoyed in restaurants. Consequently, instant products are cheaper to produce, making them an affordable option for budget-conscious consumers.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution channels accounted for the majority share of 70.9% in 2022. The expansion of offline retailers such as supermarkets and hypermarkets offering dried, instant, frozen, and canned pasta and noodle products has propelled growth. Leading brands are increasingly launching their own pasta and noodle lines through supermarket chains to meet growing consumer interest in convenient meals. For example, in August 2022, the upscale Italian brand Crosta & Mollica introduced a range of dried pastas and pasta sauces via Waitrose, including varieties like spaghetti, rigatoni, fiorelli, and tagliatelle.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region contributed the largest share to the market in 2022. The instant pasta and noodles sector in Asia Pacific has undergone rapid development, structural changes, and industrial upgrades in recent years. Currently, China’s instant noodle market exceeds 40 billion packages annually, with many innovative industry practices emerging. These factors are fueling the region’s market expansion. Countries like Vietnam are also among the top consumers of these products. Ready-to-eat pastas and noodles that can be prepared in just three minutes have gained strong popularity, especially among younger consumers.

Key Market Players

Some prominent companies operating in the global pasta and noodles market include:

Nestlé

Barilla Group

ITC

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd.

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Ebro Foods, S.A.

