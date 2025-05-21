Lucintel Forecasts the Global 3D TSV Package Market to Reach $21.9 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-21 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global 3D TSV package market looks promising with opportunities in the onsumer electronic, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace & defense market. The global 3D TSV package market is expected to reach an estimated $21.9 billion by 2030 from $15.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high-performance and compact electronic devices, rapid adoption of 5G technology, and increasing demand for AI and ML technologies.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in 3D TSV package market to 2030 by technology (wafer level packaging and through silicon via), application (memory based application, logic based application,and mems & sensors), end use (consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the technology category, wafer-level packaging is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Qualcomm, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Nxp Semiconductors, Asml, Dialog Semiconductor are the major suppliers in the 3D TSV package market.

