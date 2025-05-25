Noatune Studios Redefines Voice Over Recording in London with World-Class Sound and Style

London, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Noatune Studios, located in Hackney, East London, is setting a new benchmark for voice over and podcast recording. Designed with a Scandinavian aesthetic and equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the studio offers a premium creative environment for voice actors, producers, and audio professionals.

Purpose-Built Voice Over Studio in the Heart of Hackney

Noatune Studios is purpose-built to serve a wide range of vocal and audio needs—from podcasting and narration to ADR and audiobook recording. Just a stone’s throw from Broadway Market and London Fields, it provides easy access in a creatively rich part of the city. The interior blends Scandinavian minimalism with acoustic precision, offering a space that is both inspiring and practical.

Studios are available for independent creators as well as larger production teams. Whether you’re directing talent or engineering a session, Noatune’s flexible setup ensures a seamless experience.

State-of-the-Art Recording Environments

The facility houses multiple studios, including Studio A and Studio B—each acoustically treated and 100% soundproofed. Dedicated voice over booths feature in-booth monitors, perfect for visual cues and live direction. Engineers or directors can observe sessions from the main room on large screens and communicate directly with performers in real time.

High-end microphones, analog preamps, and premium outboard gear ensure pristine recording quality. The studios also offer plug-and-play access for users with their own laptops, providing maximum convenience for producers and creators on the move.

Services Tailored for Today’s Media Landscape

Noatune offers more than recording. Its services span sound design, audio restoration, mixing, and music composition. This end-to-end support is ideal for clients working in film, advertising, games, or education.

From initial takes to final deliverables, the studio’s experienced engineers manage every detail. Organized session file management and quality assurance workflows ensure that content is delivered on time and ready for broadcast or digital distribution.

Seamless Remote Collaboration and High-Tech Integration

Remote working is second nature at Noatune. The studio supports professional dial-in tools such as SourceConnect, Cleanfeed, ListenTo, and Zoom, enabling real-time creative direction and playback for clients anywhere in the world.

Whether part of a global campaign or a distributed team, clients can expect uninterrupted collaboration with studio-grade results.

Powering Innovation – Collaboration with Kyutai’s ‘Moshi’ AI

Noatune’s expertise was recently showcased in a partnership with Kyutai, contributing to the development of Moshi, a next-generation AI voice assistant. The studio directed voice talent and captured nuanced performances that reflect human emotion and regional accents. With precise recording standards and creative direction, Noatune delivered the high-quality data needed to train the system effectively.

More Than Music – A Creative Hub for Sound Professionals

At its core, Noatune is a community-driven space. It’s a gathering point for voice artists, composers, and producers across London. The four unique studio spaces support a wide range of content production, from educational content to film voice overs.

With modern gear, a supportive atmosphere, and a location in one of London’s most vibrant neighborhoods, Noatune Studios offers a powerful platform for creators looking to bring their vision to life. As a trusted London Voice Over Studio and a full-service recording studio London, it continues to lead in delivering exceptional sound experiences.