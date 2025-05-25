AAEON’s UP Brand Celebrates 10 Years with Ambitions to “Bridge the Gap from Idea to Success”

Eindhoven, The Netherlands, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — On the 10-year anniversary of its inception, AAEON’s UP brand has unveiled a refreshed brand direction that not only acknowledges its journey from innovative provider of professional developer boards to worldwide presence serving the global developer community.

Founded by AAEON Technology Europe in 2015, the UP brand’s mission statement was clear from its slogan – “Bridge the Gap” – which conveyed its intention to deliver innovative, practical, accessible solutions to professional developers. Now marking its 10-year anniversary, UP has refined this slogan to reaffirm its commitment to its dedicated following, outlining a roadmap to “Bridge the Gap from Idea to Success”. This updated branding reflects the broader scope of what the company is able to deliver to its customers, with plans to release a full UP AI Ecosystem comprised of both hardware and software platforms designed to accelerate edge AI development from initial concept to mass production.

Marking both its 10-year anniversary and the first step towards building a more comprehensive development framework for its customers, UP has announced that it will release the UP AI Toolkit, a comprehensive software solution designed to accelerate AI development and deployment on AAEON edge computing platforms. The fully integrated framework will bundle cross-platform drivers, APIs, and libraries into a development-ready runtime environment, while including a unified, cross-platform model conversion engine and embedded benchmarking tools for model performance evaluation.

Also included in the new AI Ecosystem will be four development kits tailored specifically for high-performance edge AI applications, joining the NV8600-Nano AI developer Kit, which was released earlier this year. These new platforms are scheduled to be available during the second half of 2025, as will additional Hailo AI acceleration modules aimed at providing power-efficient, scalable edge AI acceleration for its boards and systems.

UP has also highlighted new foundational support for its customers, which include upstreaming its DKMS drivers to the Linux mainline kernel, the expansion of the UP Shop’s shipping to over 57 countries and support of 13 languages, as well as greater emphasis on its Design & Manufacturing Service (DMS) to serve customers from product conceptualization to full project deployment.

“We have gone from strength to strength over the last decade, from releasing a community-backed credit card-sized board to now boasting an extensive catalog of boards, systems, and developer kits across different form factors,” said Victor Lai, Managing Director of UP and AAEON Europe. “Given how far we have come and the value we put on delivering the best possible service to our customers, we feel our refined value proposition perfectly outlines our ambitions as a brand, which is to help our customers transform their ideas into real-world successes.”

For more information about upcoming additions to the UP brand’s product and service offerings, visit https://up-board.org/, or join the UP community at https://forum.up-community.org/.

