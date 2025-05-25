Boost Your Career Growth With WhiteHat Academy

KOLKOTA, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — In order to survive the intense competition in the business world and maintain a strong online presence, companies require effective digital marketing strategies. This has increased the demand for trained digital marketing professionals at present. This is a perfect opportunity for aspiring digital marketing professionals to get a lucrative job. However, they will have to learn some important skills about digital marketing from a reputed institution like WhiteHat Academy.

Introduction to WhiteHat Academy

Located in Kolkata, WhiteHat Academy is a job training institution. The main goal of this training institution is to bridge the gap between demand and supply, by training our young generation through a variety of courses, such as SEO training, PPC training and digital marketing. By enrolling in this institute, students will get the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals. It offers flexible class timing for working professionals.

Digital marketing course

In the digital age, both business organizations and consumers are using internet for buying and selling products respectively. Even the largest online brand will need the help of digital marketing professionals for advertising their products. If a commercial entity manages to market their product or services on the internet efficiently, then there is no requirement for that company to open a shop in the physical world.

Digital marketing requires proper skills. Unfortunately, the city of Kolkata does not have skilled internet marketers. WhiteHat Academy is offering digital marketing courses at affordable prices.

Reasons for attending digital marketing courses in WhiteHat Academy

The reasons for attending digital marketing courses in WhiteHat Academy are:

Online or In-person class: WhiteHat Academy offers both online and in-person class to students according to their convenience. Online classes are held using Google Meet. If a student is unable to attend a class due to some reason, then he or she can watch the video recording of the class.

Virtual marketing made simple: In WhiteHat Academy, you will have the opportunity to learn virtual marketing from experienced professionals who have created numerous campaigns in the past. After completing your training process, you will be able to develop successful viral marketing ideas on your own.

Students are happy with the method of teaching of this institution. If you want more information, please click on https://whitehat.education/

About WhiteHat Academy

As a job training institute based in Kolkata, WhiteHat Academy offers 100% job assistance on all the professional courses. It has state-of-the-art infrastructure.