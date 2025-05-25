laidback london Launches Distinctive Handmade Leather Sandals for Women in London

London, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — laidback london, a London-based fashion brand rooted in tradition and slow fashion, proudly announces the launch of its newest collection: Handmade leather sandals for women. Each pair blends centuries-old craftsmanship with modern design, creating a truly unique footwear experience.

Handmade by skilled fundi wa viatu—Swahili for shoe artisans—each sandal is cut, dyed, and beaded entirely by hand. Using traditional techniques passed down through generations, these artisans create leather footwear that speaks of authenticity and artistry. With every stitch and bead, the brand honors the heritage of Kenyan craftsmanship.

No two pairs are alike. The natural leather, hand-dyeing process, and detailed beading ensure that every sandal carries its own charm and character. Whether you’re looking for an everyday staple or a stylish statement, the collection offers an elegant fusion of comfort, culture, and contemporary appeal.

Authentic Style Options for Every Look

Elevated Platforms

For those seeking a comfortable lift, laidback london’s platform sandals provide support with style. The ‘Crey LP Light Brown Metal Gold/White’ stands out with its subtle shimmer and cushioned footbed. These sandals pair effortlessly with summer dresses, wide-leg trousers, or weekend denim, making them versatile for any occasion.

Timeless Flats

Simplicity meets sophistication in the flat sandal line. The ‘Kilifi Flat Leather Sandal Neon Pink/Silver’ combines breathable materials with lightweight flexibility. Designed for strolling city streets or unwinding on the coast, these flats feature soft leather and a flexible rubber sole. They’re ideal with maxi dresses, tailored shorts, or even jeans.

Elegant Wedges

The collection also features refined wedges like the ‘Conley Wedge Light Brown Silver’, offering a stylish boost without compromising comfort. With a gentle heel and ergonomic design, they are perfect for both daytime and evening wear. From brunch dates to sunset parties, these wedges deliver a polished, stable step.

Designed with Sustainability in Mind

Laidback london’s commitment to ethical production is central to its philosophy. All Beaded sandals are made in small batches using sustainably sourced leather and eco-friendly dyeing processes. This ensures low environmental impact while prioritizing quality and longevity.

More than just fashion, each purchase supports a network of artisans in Kenya. By working directly with local craftspeople, the brand helps sustain traditional livelihoods and promotes fair, respectful employment practices. Every pair sold helps preserve cultural techniques and supports communities with meaningful work.

Now Available in London and Online

The complete handmade sandal collection is now available in London and through laidback london’s official website. Customers can browse the full range of flats, platforms, and wedges, each crafted with care and purpose.

For more information or to explore the collection, visit laidback london in-store or connect online. Step into something meaningful—where fashion meets tradition, and every detail tells a story.