Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market Grows with Eco-Friendly Demand

The Europe molded pulp packaging market was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2025 through 2030. The rising demand for sustainable, biodegradable packaging materials is a primary driver behind the growth of the molded pulp packaging sector in Europe. With increasing efforts by consumers and companies to reduce plastic waste, molded pulp packaging emerges as a strong alternative to recycled paper and other environmentally friendly materials. Enhanced awareness around environmental concerns further accelerates the adoption of greener packaging options, benefiting the molded pulp packaging industry in the region.

The surge in e-commerce and online retail has notably amplified the need for protective packaging. Molded pulp is highly regarded for its cushioning properties and ability to safeguard fragile goods during transit, making it a preferred option for e-commerce businesses aiming to deliver products intact. Its lightweight, customizable characteristics add to its appeal within the online retail market. As e-commerce continues to grow, the requirement for secure and sustainable packaging solutions like molded pulp is projected to increase, fueling the expansion of the Europe molded pulp packaging industry.

Source Insights

In 2024, the wood pulp segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 84.5%, driven by consumer preference for sustainable packaging that employs renewable raw materials. Wood pulp is widely favored for its recyclability and biodegradability, aligning well with the heightened environmental awareness among both consumers and businesses. Additionally, sourcing wood pulp from sustainably managed forests further strengthens its position as the material of choice for molded pulp products.

Molded Type Insights

The transfer molding segment dominated the market in 2024, securing the largest revenue share due to its capability to create intricate shapes and designs across various applications. Transfer molding excels in high-volume manufacturing, offering consistent quality and precision. These attributes make it ideal for packaging solutions that demand durability and exactness. Its versatility allows molded pulp products from this process to serve diverse industries, including food and electronics, reinforcing this segment’s market dominance and driving overall industry growth.

Product Type Insights

Trays held the largest revenue share in 2024, largely owing to their extensive use in food packaging, especially for items like eggs and fresh produce. Molded pulp trays provide reliable protection during transport and are eco-friendly. Their customizable nature for various product types further boosts their popularity across different sectors.

Application Insights

The food packaging sector led the market with the highest revenue share in 2024, propelled by rising consumption of packaged foods and a shift towards sustainable packaging choices. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals and convenient snacks has elevated the need for molded pulp packaging that complies with hygiene standards while being environmentally conscious. This aligns well with consumers’ growing desire for convenience without sacrificing sustainability.

Key Players in the Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market:

Omni-Pac Group

Huhtamaki

Pulp-Tec Limited

PAPACKS Sales GmbH

KIEFEL GmbH

James Cropper PLC

buhl-paperform GmbH

International Paper

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Great Northern Corporation

