Lucintel Forecasts the Global Chloroprene Rubber Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global chloroprene rubber market looks promising with opportunities in the adhesive and industrial rubber product markets. The global chloroprene rubber market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for automotive applications, the growing adoption in medical devices, and the increasing use in infrastructure & construction sectors.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in chloroprene rubber market to 2031 by type (acetylene method and butadiene method), application (adhesive, industrial rubber products, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, butadiene method is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, industrial rubber is expected to witness higher growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

DuPont, DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA, LANXESS, COG, Tosoh Corporation, Shanna Synthetic Rubber, Changshou Chemical, Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group, Pidilite, Showa Denko are the major suppliers in the chloroprene rubber market.

