U.S. Fishing Goods Market Grows with Rising Outdoor Recreation Activities

The U.S. fishing goods market is projected to reach USD 10.95 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising popularity of recreational fishing, particularly as Americans increasingly pursue outdoor leisure activities, is a key driver of this growth. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly influenced this trend, prompting more individuals and families to embrace fishing as a relaxing way to engage with nature. As a result, demand is growing for a wide range of fishing products—from basic rods and tackle to high-end gear—fueling the market’s expansion.

Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in shaping the fishing goods industry. Innovations such as smart rods and reels, sonar technology, and GPS-enabled fish finders are enhancing the fishing experience by improving effectiveness and increasing catch rates. These features appeal not only to seasoned anglers but also to tech-savvy younger consumers, thereby driving product sales. Furthermore, the push for sustainability is influencing product development, with manufacturers introducing eco-friendly solutions that resonate with environmentally aware buyers.

Environmental concerns are becoming increasingly important in shaping consumer choices. Demand is rising for sustainable and eco-conscious fishing products. In response, companies are launching biodegradable lures, environmentally safe fishing lines, and sustainable apparel. These offerings not only align with consumer values but also comply with environmental regulations, contributing to the long-term growth of the market.

The economic contribution of fishing is also significant, especially in coastal and rural regions where tourism and local businesses thrive on related activities. Visitors drawn to fishing spend on accommodations, guided tours, charter services, and equipment rentals, generating local revenue. This economic impact is further amplified by infrastructure investments, including the construction of fishing piers, boat ramps, and recreational facilities, all of which enhance access and the overall fishing experience.

U.S. Fishing Goods Market Report Highlights

Fishing Apparel Segment : Expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growth is driven by innovations in fabric and design, including UV protection, moisture-wicking capabilities, and breathable materials that provide comfort and durability in varying weather conditions.

: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growth is driven by innovations in fabric and design, including UV protection, moisture-wicking capabilities, and breathable materials that provide comfort and durability in varying weather conditions. Premium Fishing Goods Segment : Forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. This segment is fueled by rising disposable incomes and a growing preference for high-quality, long-lasting, and technologically advanced fishing equipment, which offers superior performance and innovative features.

: Forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. This segment is fueled by rising disposable incomes and a growing preference for high-quality, long-lasting, and technologically advanced fishing equipment, which offers superior performance and innovative features. Online Sales Channel: Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. E-commerce is rapidly transforming the retail landscape by offering consumers convenience, broad product selection, competitive pricing, and enhanced shopping experiences through features like augmented reality and personalized recommendations.

Key Players in the U.S. Fishing Goods Market

Pure Fishing, Inc.

Shimano North America Fishing, Inc.

Daiwa Corporation

Rapala USA

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co.

St. Croix Rods

Lew’s Fishing

Zebco (Zero Hour Bomb Company)

Plano Synergy Holdings, Inc.

