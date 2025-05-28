U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Grows with Rising Obesity Rates

Posted on 2025-05-28 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics market is projected to reach USD 1.50 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.42% from 2025 to 2030, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity and the rising number of overweight adults in the U.S. Additionally, a growing awareness and desire among this population to improve their overall health is expected to further support market expansion.

Physical inactivity remains a significant public health issue in the U.S., contributing to the second-highest number of deaths after tobacco use. A sedentary lifestyle is a key contributor to obesity, which often leads to serious health complications such as diabetes and heart disease. Consequently, the increasing rate of physical inactivity among U.S. adults is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Data from the CDC indicates that approximately 15% of adults in the U.S. are physically inactive, with state-level prevalence ranging from 17.3% to 47.7%.

To meet the growing demand for medical weight loss treatments, companies are expanding their presence by opening new clinics. For example, in January 2022, Options Medical Weight Loss launched a new clinic in Tampa, Florida, offering personalized medical weight loss programs. This location joins two other clinics in the Central Gulf Coast of Florida—St. Petersburg and Largo.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially had a negative impact on the market due to reduced patient demand and temporary clinic closures. However, the swift adoption of telehealth services helped the market recover, and demand for medical weight loss services is expected to remain strong in the coming years.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Report Highlights:

  • Ownership Segment: The standalone segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, driven by the increasing number of such clinics and patient preference for specialized, dedicated facilities.

  • Regional Insights: The Southeast region led the market in 2024, attributed to a higher obesity rate and increased healthcare expenditure on physician services.

  • Market Expansion: Many standalone clinics are broadening their geographic reach and service offerings, incorporating advanced treatment options including GLP-1 medications.

  • Treatment Trends: There’s a growing shift away from bariatric surgery toward cost-effective, non-surgical medical weight loss programs, which are preferred for their lower mortality risks.

Key Players in the U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market:

  • Medi-Weightloss

  • Medical Weight Loss Clinic

  • Rivas Weight Loss

  • NYU Langone Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic

  • Stanford Health Care

  • UCLA Health

  • Long Island Weight Loss Institute

  • Cedars-Sinai

  • Allegheny Health Network

  • Options Medical Weight Loss

  • Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution