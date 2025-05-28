U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Grows with Rising Obesity Rates

The U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics market is projected to reach USD 1.50 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.42% from 2025 to 2030, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity and the rising number of overweight adults in the U.S. Additionally, a growing awareness and desire among this population to improve their overall health is expected to further support market expansion.

Physical inactivity remains a significant public health issue in the U.S., contributing to the second-highest number of deaths after tobacco use. A sedentary lifestyle is a key contributor to obesity, which often leads to serious health complications such as diabetes and heart disease. Consequently, the increasing rate of physical inactivity among U.S. adults is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Data from the CDC indicates that approximately 15% of adults in the U.S. are physically inactive, with state-level prevalence ranging from 17.3% to 47.7%.

To meet the growing demand for medical weight loss treatments, companies are expanding their presence by opening new clinics. For example, in January 2022, Options Medical Weight Loss launched a new clinic in Tampa, Florida, offering personalized medical weight loss programs. This location joins two other clinics in the Central Gulf Coast of Florida—St. Petersburg and Largo.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially had a negative impact on the market due to reduced patient demand and temporary clinic closures. However, the swift adoption of telehealth services helped the market recover, and demand for medical weight loss services is expected to remain strong in the coming years.

U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Report Highlights:

Ownership Segment: The standalone segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, driven by the increasing number of such clinics and patient preference for specialized, dedicated facilities.

Regional Insights: The Southeast region led the market in 2024, attributed to a higher obesity rate and increased healthcare expenditure on physician services.

Market Expansion: Many standalone clinics are broadening their geographic reach and service offerings, incorporating advanced treatment options including GLP-1 medications.

Treatment Trends: There’s a growing shift away from bariatric surgery toward cost-effective, non-surgical medical weight loss programs, which are preferred for their lower mortality risks.

Key Players in the U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market:

Medi-Weightloss

Medical Weight Loss Clinic

Rivas Weight Loss

NYU Langone Hospitals

Cleveland Clinic

Stanford Health Care

UCLA Health

Long Island Weight Loss Institute

Cedars-Sinai

Allegheny Health Network

Options Medical Weight Loss

Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss

