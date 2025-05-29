Cell-based Assays Market 2030: A Look at Regulatory Changes Impacting Growth

The global cell-based assays market size is expected to reach USD 28.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A rise in demand for cell-based assays will drive the market. Cell-based assays effectively aid in acceleration and thereby, enhancement of drug development. This helps therapeutic drugs to be supplied robustly to cater to the industry demand. For instance, these are used in lead candidate selection and provide invaluable information about therapeutic action mechanisms, drug efficacy, safety, and toxicity tests. Wide applications of these assays in drug development processes are expected to boost the demand. These assays are integral to the drug development process by adopting several technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, to allow easy resolution of mutations, knock-ins & knockouts of a specific marker at a precise location on the genome or a given culture of cells.

For instance, Celprogen’s human pancreatic cancer cell line characterization kit is a cell-based ELISA kit that is used for the measurement of the concentration of a protein in cells for the determination of the differentiation status of stem cells, thereby eliminating the need to prepare cell lysates and is widely applicable for drug discovery. On the other hand, key players are undertaking various growth strategies to expand their pipelines, portfolios, and offerings to penetrate the market better. For instance, in July 2022, Mission Bio, Inc., launched assay for the detection of solid tumors through its pharma assay development services to aid the acceleration of the development process of cancer therapeutics by reducing the time & cost to characterize solid tumors.

Moreover, in April 2022, Porvair Sciences exhibited Chromatrap chip kits for epigenetics along with a new range of assay and newly designed cell culture microplates for high throughput screening process, cell growth, and proliferation at the American Association for Cancer Research. Many researchers and clinicians believe that there is a strong necessity for novel cell-based assays for their utility in diagnostics and to devise new therapeutic regimes to effectively combat the growing burden of autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders across the globe. Furthermore, the COVID?19 pandemic was substantially disruptive both to the continuance of research activities and the type of assays performed.

There are efforts across the U.S. to ensure re-igniting the research activities inclusive of all kinds of cell-based assays. These assays are used for the detection of COVID-19 infection as well. For instance, in May 2020, AcroBiosystem launched a flow cytometry assay to study the binding between ACE2 and S1 protein/S1 RBD protein, thus can be utilized for neutralizing antibody screening. North America dominated the global industry in 2021 owing to an increasing number of biotechnology research studies, growing research on therapeutic drugs, the presence of key players, and the high prevalence of cancer. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 due to the rising demand for research in life sciences and increased genetic level understanding of diseases.

Cell-based Assays Market Report Highlights

The assay kits products segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 due to the utilitarian benefits that a test kit could offer to clinicians, researchers, and the normal population.

Ready-to-use kits and self-administrable diagnostic kits are increasingly trending these days.

The drug discovery application segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period.

This is due to a rise in the number of researches for therapeutic drug discovery, an increasing number of FDA approvals, and a rise in demand for novel therapeutic drugs coupled with increasing cases of genetic disorders, cancers, & infectious diseases.

The academic & research institutes end-use segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to the greater utility of cell-based assays for the diagnosis of cancers, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases.

Cell-based Assays Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell-based assays market based the products & services, application, end-use, and region:

Cell-based Assays Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Reagents

Assay Kits

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Instruments & Software

Cell Lines

Cell-based Assays Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Basic Research

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

Cell-based Assays End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Cell-based Assays Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Norway Denmark Sweden

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



