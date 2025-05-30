Hair Removal Devices Market 2030: How COVID-19 Reshaped the Beauty Device Industry

The global hair removal devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising beauty consciousness, particularly among women, has been driving the growth of this market. Men are also following this trend due to the rise in awareness about the need for better grooming. In addition, there is a high demand for noninvasive techniques for hair removal, such as the laser technique, owing to the benefits associated with their usage. Moreover, these devices are also designed for home use. This factor is also contributing to the high demand for personal non-invasive grooming techniques.

The COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the market due to a decline in operations, sales, and revenue. The pandemic has temporarily changed the customers’ spending habits due to the restrictions imposed by the governments across various nations. Customers have started opting for at-home services for beauty and other aesthetic procedures. The availability of technologically advanced products also plays an important role in boosting the growth of the market. New laser devices emit longer wavelengths of light, which enables them to avoid the melanin in darker skin and focus on the melanin present in hair follicles. This eliminates the risk of causing skin burns. All these factors are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

U.S. hair removal devices market size, by product, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Hair Removal Devices Market Report Highlights

  • Laser devices held the largest share in 2021 owing to their benefits, such as painless treatment and rapid hair reduction
  • Diode lasers segment is lucrative, as they provide rapid hair reduction with minimum adverse effects
  • In 2021, the beauty clinics segment dominated the market because a large number of consumers prefer rapid treatment sessions, unlike dermatology clinics
  • The home-use segment is anticipated to exhibit the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the easy availability of these devices through retail & online distribution channels
  • North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growth in the number of hair reduction procedures in the U.S.
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about advanced equipment and the availability of affordable laser hair removal devices in China

Hair Removal Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hair removal devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, distribution channel, region:

Hair Removal Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

  • Laser Devices
  • Intense Pulse Light Devices
  • Other Energy-based Devices

Hair Removal Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)  

  • Facial Hair Removal
  • Legs
  • Hands
  • Others

Hair Removal Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)  

  • Beauty Clinics
  • Dermatology Clinics
  • Home Use

Hair Removal Devices Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)  

  • Supermarkets and hypermarkets
  • Drug-stores
  • Online

Hair Removal Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • MEA
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia

