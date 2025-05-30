The Rise of Low-Code Platforms in the Application Integration Market

Application Integration Market Growth & Trends

The global Application Integration Market size was valued at USD 15.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2024 to 2030, driven by the increasing complexity of IT environments and the critical need for seamless data flow and process automation within organizations.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Digital Transformation Initiatives: Organizations are heavily investing in digital transformation to remain competitive, and application integration is a foundational element, enabling the seamless functioning of new digital processes and technologies.

Organizations are heavily investing in digital transformation to remain competitive, and application integration is a foundational element, enabling the seamless functioning of new digital processes and technologies. Streamlining Business Processes and Operational Efficiency: Integration solutions automate workflows and reduce manual intervention, leading to enhanced efficiency and cost savings. This is crucial as businesses adopt more specialized applications.

Integration solutions automate workflows and reduce manual intervention, leading to enhanced efficiency and cost savings. This is crucial as businesses adopt more specialized applications. Seamless Operations with Disparate Systems: As businesses increasingly utilize a variety of specialized applications, the need to integrate these systems becomes paramount to ensure smooth operations and avoid data silos.

As businesses increasingly utilize a variety of specialized applications, the need to integrate these systems becomes paramount to ensure smooth operations and avoid data silos. Improved Data Synchronization and Consistency: Integration ensures that data is consistent and synchronized across all applications, leading to better decision-making, improved customer experiences, and personalized services.

Integration ensures that data is consistent and synchronized across all applications, leading to better decision-making, improved customer experiences, and personalized services. Shift to Cloud-Based Services (Hybrid Cloud Environments): The growing adoption of cloud services necessitates robust integration solutions to connect cloud applications with existing on-premises systems. The blend of on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud infrastructures creates complex environments that require seamless integration.

The growing adoption of cloud services necessitates robust integration solutions to connect cloud applications with existing on-premises systems. The blend of on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud infrastructures creates complex environments that require seamless integration. Growing Volume of Data: The exponential increase in data from various sources demands efficient integration to ensure accurate and timely data flow between applications, enabling effective data utilization.

The exponential increase in data from various sources demands efficient integration to ensure accurate and timely data flow between applications, enabling effective data utilization. Regulatory Compliance and Industry Standards: Integration helps organizations ensure that data across their systems adheres to evolving regulatory requirements and industry standards, reducing compliance risks.

Integration helps organizations ensure that data across their systems adheres to evolving regulatory requirements and industry standards, reducing compliance risks. Scalability and Flexibility (especially iPaaS): Advanced integration solutions, particularly Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), offer scalable and flexible options that can adapt to changing business needs and technologies, providing a future-proof approach to integration.

Advanced integration solutions, particularly Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), offer scalable and flexible options that can adapt to changing business needs and technologies, providing a future-proof approach to integration. Real-time Data Access and Processing: Businesses increasingly require real-time data access to make quick, informed decisions. Integration solutions are vital in ensuring efficient, real-time data flow between systems.

Businesses increasingly require real-time data access to make quick, informed decisions. Integration solutions are vital in ensuring efficient, real-time data flow between systems. Increasing Use of APIs: The pervasive use of APIs for inter-application communication drives the need for advanced integration solutions to manage, monitor, and orchestrate these interactions effectively.

The pervasive use of APIs for inter-application communication drives the need for advanced integration solutions to manage, monitor, and orchestrate these interactions effectively. Rise of IoT Devices: The proliferation of IoT devices generates vast amounts of data. Integrating this data into existing business systems is crucial for deriving insights and automating processes, further fueling demand for robust integration solutions.

In essence, the application integration market is being propelled by the fundamental need for organizations to connect their digital assets, automate processes, and harness the power of data in an increasingly complex and interconnected business landscape.

Curious about the Application Integration Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Application Integration Market Report Highlights

The platforms segment led the market in 2023, accounting for over 58.0% share of the global revenue. The rise of API-first strategies in software development is driving the need for platforms that can efficiently manage, expose, and integrate APIs across different applications and services.

The on-premises segment is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Organizations handling sensitive data prefer on-premises solutions to maintain control over data security.

The Business Intelligence (BI) segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. As organizations generate and collect vast amounts of data from various sources, integrating BI tools with diverse data systems such as databases, cloud storage, and ERP systems is essential for consolidating and analyzing this data effectively.

The application integration market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The adoption of cloud services is accelerating in APAC. Integration solutions are needed to connect cloud-based applications with on-premises systems, supporting hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Application Integration Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Application Integration (VMS) market based on offering, deployment, organization size, integration type, application, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Platforms



Services

Professional Services





Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Cloud



On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Integration Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Point-To-Point Integration



Enterprise Application Integration



Enterprise Service Bus



Integration Platform as a Service



Hybrid Integration

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Customer Relationship Management



Enterprise Resource Planning



Human Resource Management System



Supply Chain Management



Business Intelligence



Electronic Health Record Management



Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI



Retail & E-Commerce



Manufacturing



Healthcare & Life Sciences



Energy & Utilities



Automotive



Transportation & Logistics



IT & Telecommunications



Government & Public Sector



Others

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the Application Integration Market today and explore key data and trends.