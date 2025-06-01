Cathmart Launches Nation’s Most User-Friendly Online Store for Catheter and Home Health Supplies

DURANGO, CO, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Cathmart, the innovative online marketplace specializing in catheter and home medical supplies, has officially launched its upgraded platform – streamlining access to essential health products for patients, caregivers, and clinics nationwide.

Built by physicians who understand the daily challenges of post-surgical care and chronic conditions, Cathmart combines hospital-grade quality with home-level convenience. The site offers an expanding lineup of medical briefs, drainage bags, catheter belts, baby care, hygiene solutions, and caregiver essentials, all delivered discreetly and affordably.

“We saw too many patients and online users frustrated with overpriced supplies, confusing websites, and lack of human support,” said Dr. Mario Torres-Leon, co-founder of Cathmart. “We built Cathmart to remove those barriers and bring comfort, dignity, and support into the home.”

As a welcome offer, all first-time customers receive 20% off their first order of $50 or more, making essential care more affordable for families and individuals.

Cathmart is more than a supply store – it’s a mission-driven platform offering:

Fast shipping and bulk discounts for families and facilities

and bulk discounts for families and facilities Secure checkout and subscription options for recurring needs

and subscription options for recurring needs Expert-approved products tested in real clinical environments

tested in real clinical environments Educational tools to help buyers choose the right item for their condition

With a growing customer base, Cathmart has quickly become a trusted partner for aging seniors, parents of special needs children, post-op patients, and care professionals who value reliability and discretion.

“We’re not just delivering products,” said Dr. Mario. “We’re delivering peace of mind.”

To explore the full catalog and claim your first-order discount, visit www.CathMart.com. Follow @CathmartStore across social media for new product drops, caregiver tips, and exclusive offers.