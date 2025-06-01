USCIS Releases May 2025 Visa Bulletin with Notable Family-Based Advancements

New York, NY, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released the May 2025 Visa Bulletin, bringing long-awaited progress for certain family-based green card applicants. Immigration law firm Berd & Klauss, PLLC, is urging families and petitioners to review these updates closely, as movement in key priority dates could open new opportunities for adjustment of status and consular processing.

Most notably, the F-2A category—which includes spouses and children (under 21) of lawful permanent residents—remains “Current”, allowing eligible applicants to move forward without delays caused by backlogs. Additionally, several other family-sponsored preference categories saw forward movement, particularly for applicants from Mexico and the Philippines, two countries often subject to longer wait times.

“This month’s bulletin offers real hope to many families who have been separated for far too long,” said Alex Berd, co-founder of Berd & Klauss, PLLC. “While small, these shifts in visa availability signal renewed government attention to family unity and lawful immigration pathways.”

The Visa Bulletin, issued monthly by the Department of State, determines when green card applicants can proceed with their applications based on their priority date and the category under which they applied. Advancements in the bulletin often signal positive momentum in visa processing, especially for those in high-demand categories with traditionally long wait periods.

Alex Berd, lawyer, emphasized the importance of timely action: “When the bulletin moves forward, it creates narrow windows of opportunity. Individuals and families should act quickly to assess their eligibility and take the necessary legal steps while these dates remain favorable.”

As the immigration landscape continues to shift, Berd & Klauss, PLLC remains committed to guiding clients through an increasingly complex system, ensuring families can take full advantage of opportunities for legal status and reunification.

Key Immigration Services Provided:

Family-Based Immigration Petitions

Adjustment of Status & Consular Processing

Visa Bulletin Monitoring & Legal Strategy

USCIS & NVC Representation

Waivers and Humanitarian Relief Options

