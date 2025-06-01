Super Care Appliance Repair Earns 3rd Place in Most Professional Servicer Category at 2025 Appliance Service Training Institute (ASTI) Conference

West St. Paul, MN, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Super Care Appliance Repair is honored to announce its achievement of third place in the 3-7 Technician category for the Most Professional Servicer (MPS) Award at the esteemed 2025 Appliance Service Training Institute (ASTI) Conference. This commendable placement was celebrated during the United Appliance Servicers Association’s Awards Banquet on January 11, 2025, at the Omni Orlando at Champions gate in Orlando, Florida.

Administered annually by the United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA), the MPS Award is a significant benchmark for recognizing professionalism and excellence in the appliance service industry. It draws more than 80 competitive entries from across North America, highlighting the industry’s commitment to superior service and professionalism.

The ASTI Conference, organized by the UASA, is acknowledged as the leading professional development event for appliance service technicians and business administrators in North America, offering a broad spectrum of educational sessions, workshops, and opportunities for networking that are designed to advance the industry’s standards of excellence.

Securing third place in the MPS Award signifies Super Care Appliance Repair’s strong dedication to providing top-tier customer service and maintaining exemplary professionalism within the appliance repair industry. This accolade reflects the company’s commitment to excellence and its influential role as a model of high standards within the sector.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized among so many outstanding service companies across North America,” said Luke M, owner at Super Care Appliance Repair. “Earning third place in such a competitive field is a testament to the hard work and professionalism of our team. It motivates us to keep raising the bar, continuously improving our service, and striving for excellence in everything we do.”

This recognition for Super Care Appliance Repair as a finalist for the MPS Award serves as a testament to the hard work, expertise, and dedication of its team. It reinforces the company’s resolve to continue to enhance its service offerings and uphold the highest levels of professionalism in the appliance service industry.

For additional information about Super Care Appliance Repair and its range of services, please visit https://supercareappliance.com/.

Contact:

Luke M

Owner

Super Care Appliance Repair

(651) 349-4911

hello@supercareappliance.com

https://supercareappliance.com/

About Super Care Appliance Repair:

Super Care Appliance Repair is a locally owned and family operated appliance repair service company operating in the St. Paul-Minneapolis area. They work on most major brands & appliances and offer a 90-day warranty on parts & labor, and are committed to delivering unparalleled service quality and achieving customer satisfaction. This distinction inspires Super Care Appliance Repair to persist in its efforts to lead with innovation and professionalism in the appliance service field.

About the United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA):

The UASA stands as the premier organization for appliance service professionals in North America, promoting the enhancement of the industry through education, certification, and a supportive network among service professionals.