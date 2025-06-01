In My Heart Psychology & Counseling Introduces Psychological Assessments and Therapy Services

Katy, USA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — In My Heart Psychology & Counseling, a trusted mental health provider in Katy, Texas, is pleased to announce the expansion of its psychological assessment and therapy services. This initiative aims to serve better the diverse needs of the community’s children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families.

Led by Dr. Rebecca Heron, a certified counseling psychologist in Katy with over 15 years of experience, In My Heart Psychology & Counseling offers a compassionate and evidence-based approach to mental health care.

The practice provides various services, including psychological evaluations, trauma-informed therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), solution-focused therapy, and play therapy for children. Additionally, the clinic offers supervision and consultation for provisionally licensed psychologists and psychological associates in Texas.

“Our mission is to provide empathetic, evidence-based, and client-centered psychological services,” said Dr. Heron. “We help individuals and families promote emotional well-being and personal growth.”

Acknowledging the significance of accessibility, In My Heart Psychology & Counseling offers in-person and virtual appointments. This flexibility from the eminent counseling psychologist in Katy ensures that clients can receive the support they need in a manner that suits their preferences and circumstances.

About In My Heart Psychology & Counseling

Visit our website: https://www.inmyheartcounselingandpsychologicalservices.com/ or contact us at (281) 962-6025 for more information.

For more details:

Phone: (281) 962 6025

Email: drrebecca@imhcounseling andpsychservices.com

Address: 3750 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450 United States