Ole’s Pool and Spa Unveils New Website and Updated Showroom to Enhance Customer Experience

PORT ORCHARD, WA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Ole’s Pool and Spa has served the Kitsap Peninsula and surrounding areas for more than 40 years. The company is well-known for their professional and friendly service no matter your needs. Ole’s Pool and Spa proudly unveils a recent update and re-launch of their website, including more information, a user-friendly design, and all the information you could possibly need in one place.

The new website is a direct reflection of Ole’s commitment to customer service for both new and returning customers. With modernized navigation, streamlined product details, and mobile responsiveness, it’s a great way to explore all that Ole’s Pool and Spa has to offer – including hot tub collections, accessories, and so much more.

In addition to their digital facelift, the company completed an exciting transformation of their showroom in their physical store. The updated space offers a more immersive experience that is hands-on for customers. You can view and compare a wide range of hot tubs, swim spas, covers, tools, and accessories in a relaxed and welcoming environment. You can easily spot what you are looking for, get up close to the spa things you’re dreaming of, and maybe even find things you didn’t know you needed. The space is stunning and the modernized update has been enjoyed by all customers thus far.

“For more than 40 years, we’ve helped families and homeowners turn their backyards into private sanctuaries where they can relax and just enjoy their space,” said Ole Schow, owner of Ole’s Pool and Spa. “With our new website and showroom update, our goal is simply to better reflect the quality and care we have always stood on and make it even easier for people to find what is right for their needs – both online and in person.”

Ole’s Pool and Spa was founded in 1983 and has become a fixture in their region for pools, spas, accessories, repairs, maintenance, and more. Their teams specialize in high-performance brands and offer options to cater to every lifestyle or preference that you might have.

You can learn more about Ole’s Pool and Spa and check out the updated website at https://www.olespoolandspa.com/. For questions about products or service, you can reach out directly to the company and they will be happy to help. Follow them on Facebook to stay connected through social media.