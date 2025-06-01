Pacific Shore Real Estate Celebrates Over 25 Years in Kern County

Bakersfield, California, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Pacific Shore Real Estate, a trusted name in Kern County real estate, proudly announces a major milestone—over 25 years of dedicated service to the community. As the company celebrates this achievement, it also looks ahead to an exciting new chapter marked by expanded product offerings and strategic partnerships designed to better serve clients in Bakersfield and beyond.

Founded and operated by a local family with over 48 years of combined experience, Pacific Shore Real Estate has built its reputation on the principles of integrity, professionalism, and personalized service. What began as a small, local brokerage has grown into a respected leader in the industry, offering unmatched professional representation and guidance throughout every step of the real estate journey.

“Our clients’ goals have always been our top priority,” said Ryan, Owner of Pacific Shore Real Estate. “Whether helping a family find their forever home or guiding an investor through a complex transaction, we bring not only expertise but also a deep understanding of the unique characteristics of the Kern County market. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and we’re even more excited about what’s to come.”

The company’s growth is being driven by a renewed commitment to client success through the launch of new service offerings and the formation of key partnerships within the region. These efforts are designed to provide enhanced support across all areas of real estate, from residential and commercial sales to investment consulting and property management.

With a strong focus on community, Pacific Shore Real Estate continues to invest in relationships that matter. The brokerage works closely with a trusted network of local partners, lenders, contractors, inspectors, and legal professionals to streamline the buying and selling process and provide clients with a seamless, comprehensive experience.

This next phase in the company’s development reflects both its roots and its forward-thinking vision. As Pacific Shore Real Estate continues to expand its presence across Kern County and neighboring areas, it remains committed to the core values that have sustained it for decades: exceptional service, deep market knowledge, and a genuine commitment to the people it serves.

“We are more than just a real estate company,” Ryan added. “We are a family business with a mission to support our clients through every life change, investment opportunity, and dream they pursue. This new era of growth is just the beginning—and we can’t wait to share it with the community that’s supported us for so long.”

Pacific Shore Real Estate is headquartered in Bakersfield and serves clients throughout all of Kern County. For more information, visit https://pacificshorerealestate.com/ or contact their office at (661) 410-7700.