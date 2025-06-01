New Surgical Products From Sharp Fluidics Focus on Practical Solutions

Hayward, CA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Sharp Fluidics has announced new developments in its suite of surgical closure solutions designed to enhance workflow efficiency and safety in the operating room. The company continues to refine its NeoClose® and Operative Armour® systems to address longstanding challenges in laparoscopic and open surgical procedures.

NeoClose® is recognized for using absorbable anchors pre-attached to suture for simplified port site closure, reducing procedural time and patient discomfort. In a recent system evolution, Sharp Fluidics has expanded its portfolio with the NeoClose AnchorGuard™, which allows clinicians to close port sites post-insufflation while reducing tissue tension by up to 75 percent. The design supports decreased postoperative pain and mitigates aerosolization concerns during closure.

In parallel, the Operative Armour® system has gained traction as a standardized approach to suture needle management. With features like the Needle Trap and Barrier Kit, the system empowers clinicians to maintain needle control throughout the closure process. This reduces reliance on scrub technicians and improves safety by minimizing the risk of needlestick injuries and workflow disruptions.

These innovations address practical inefficiencies identified across various surgical specialties, including spine, plastics, colorectal, gynecology, and transplant procedures. Sharp Fluidics helps reduce closure time and enhance overall surgical performance by enabling clinician autonomy.

For additional information regarding the NeoClose or Operative Armour systems, contact Sharp Fluidics using the details below.

About Sharp Fluidics: Sharp Fluidics delivers clinically driven, efficiency-focused solutions for modern surgical practices. Committed to innovation and safety, the company develops devices that reimagine procedural workflows, enhancing outcomes for both surgical teams and patients.

Company name: Sharp Fluidics

Address: 3496 Breakwater Court

City: Hayward

State: CA

Zip code: 94545

Phone number: (866) 376-4686

E-mail address: info@sharpfluidics.com