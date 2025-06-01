New Surgical Products From Sharp Fluidics Focus on Practical Solutions

Posted on 2025-06-01 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Hayward, CA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Sharp Fluidics has announced new developments in its suite of surgical closure solutions designed to enhance workflow efficiency and safety in the operating room. The company continues to refine its NeoClose® and Operative Armour® systems to address longstanding challenges in laparoscopic and open surgical procedures.

NeoClose® is recognized for using absorbable anchors pre-attached to suture for simplified port site closure, reducing procedural time and patient discomfort. In a recent system evolution, Sharp Fluidics has expanded its portfolio with the NeoClose AnchorGuard™, which allows clinicians to close port sites post-insufflation while reducing tissue tension by up to 75 percent. The design supports decreased postoperative pain and mitigates aerosolization concerns during closure.

In parallel, the Operative Armour® system has gained traction as a standardized approach to suture needle management. With features like the Needle Trap and Barrier Kit, the system empowers clinicians to maintain needle control throughout the closure process. This reduces reliance on scrub technicians and improves safety by minimizing the risk of needlestick injuries and workflow disruptions.

These innovations address practical inefficiencies identified across various surgical specialties, including spine, plastics, colorectal, gynecology, and transplant procedures. Sharp Fluidics helps reduce closure time and enhance overall surgical performance by enabling clinician autonomy.

For additional information regarding the NeoClose or Operative Armour systems, contact Sharp Fluidics using the details below.

About Sharp Fluidics: Sharp Fluidics delivers clinically driven, efficiency-focused solutions for modern surgical practices. Committed to innovation and safety, the company develops devices that reimagine procedural workflows, enhancing outcomes for both surgical teams and patients.

Company name: Sharp Fluidics
Address: 3496 Breakwater Court
City: Hayward
State: CA
Zip code: 94545
Phone number: (866) 376-4686
E-mail address: info@sharpfluidics.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution