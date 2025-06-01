AAEON’s BOXER-8645AI Strikes Gold at the COMPUTEX 2025’s Best Choice Award

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — As an industry leader in the edge AI field, AAEON is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Golden Award for the BOXER-8645AI at the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award; the ceremony for which will take place during COMPUTEX, held from May 20th to May 23rd at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. AAEON is honored to receive the award, particularly given the prestige of being highlighted by a platform that has been central to celebrating creativity and innovation in technology for more than 20 years.

COMPUTEX, Asia’s largest annual ICT exhibition, features industry leaders working to build global ecosystems to innovate in the technology space. For many years, the Best Choice Award has led the way in identifying products that show exceptional functionality, innovation, and market potential and showcasing them to the global tech community. AAEON’s BOXER-8645AI has been recognized as a standout due to its alignment with the growing market demand for intelligent mobility and autonomous vehicle solutions.

The BOXER-8645AI is an advanced fanless embedded AI system equipped with the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™, eight GMSL2 interfaces, and an exceptionally rugged design suited to in-vehicle deployments. AAEON’s integration of GMSL2 technology and E-Mark certification both played key roles in its inclusion among 2025’s awards lineup at COMPUTEX. Meanwhile, its market potential is augmented by the presence of 9-Axis sensor and GNSS support, a 9V ~ 36V power input range with ignition delay on/off functionality, and a broad -25°C to 65°C temperature range. Combining these features with the AI inferencing performance of the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ make the product an example of the potential that edge AI has in the in-vehicle space.

Make sure to click here for more information regarding COMPUTEX

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.