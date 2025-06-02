Lucintel Forecasts the Global Flow Wrap Packaging Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global flow wrap packaging market looks promising with opportunities in the packaged snack, chocolate & confectionary, bakery product, medical device, and personal hygiene product markets. The global flow wrap packaging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for convenient & ready-to-eat food products, the growing focus on product shelf life & freshness, and the increasing popularity of sustainable packaging solutions.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in flow wrap packaging market to 2031 by material (plastic, paper, and aluminum foil), application (packaged snacks, chocolate & confectionary, bakery products, medical devices, and personal hygiene products), end use (food & beverages, medical & pharma, cosmetics & personal care, industrial goods, household products, pet food & supplies, and tobacco products), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the material category, plastic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, chocolate & confectionary is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on flow wrap packaging market

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Amcor, Constantia Flexibles Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamäki, Billerud, MONDI, Sonoco Products Company, Glenroy, Coveris Holdings, Winpak are the major suppliers in the flow wrap packaging market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Stress Absorbing Membrane Interlayer(SAMI) Market

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage System Market

Superelastic Shape Memory Alloy Market

Waste Heat Recovery System Market

Waterproof Picnic Blanket Market