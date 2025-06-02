Heart Pump Device Market’s Role in Reducing Heart Failure Mortality

Heart Pump Device Market Growth & Trends

The global Heart Pump Device Market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 6.39 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 13.6% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion is primarily driven by several key factors:

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs):

The increasing incidence of conditions like coronary artery disease, ischemic heart disease, and other CVDs globally is a major demand driver for heart pump devices. For instance, in 2022, approximately 7.6 million individuals in the UK were living with heart disease, and around 160,000 deaths annually were attributed to CVD and other heart-related conditions. Similarly, in Japan, coronary heart disease caused over 163,905 deaths in 2020. This growing patient pool with end-stage heart failure necessitates advanced treatment options, including heart pump devices.

Technological Advancements in Heart Pump Devices:

The market is witnessing continuous innovation, leading to more effective, user-friendly, and reliable devices. Key advancements include:

Miniaturization and Portability: Smaller, more efficient devices are being developed, allowing for less invasive implantation procedures, greater patient mobility, and improved quality of life. Some devices are even small enough to be injected without surgery.

Continuous-Flow LVADs: The shift from pulsatile-flow to continuous-flow Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) has significantly improved patient outcomes, with continuous-flow devices like Abbott’s HeartMate 3 showing higher survival rates and reduced complications (e.g., pump thrombosis, stroke, infection).

Improved Biocompatible Materials: Advancements in materials science are leading to devices with enhanced durability and reliability, reducing the risk of device failure and complications like infection and clotting.

Wireless Power Transfer Technologies: Innovations in this area aim to mitigate driveline-related complications, further enhancing patient safety and quality of life.

AI and IoT Integration: The integration of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in device functionality and remote monitoring presents growing opportunities, enabling ongoing surveillance and instant clinical attention.

Development of ECMO Systems: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) systems are being developed to provide advanced life support for patients with severe heart and lung conditions, effectively taking over the work of the heart and lungs.

Increasing Support and Awareness Initiatives:

Programs focused on disease awareness and the development of advanced treatment options are contributing to market growth. A notable example is Hridyantra, a challenge-based program launched by The School of Medical Research and Technology at IIT Kanpur in January 2022. Its objective is to create an advanced artificial heart, specifically a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), for patients with end-stage heart failure. This initiative aims to improve existing treatment options for HF patients, thereby driving the demand for heart pump devices, especially in regions like India.

Growing Geriatric Population:

The aging global population is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases, leading to an increased demand for heart pump devices as a means to improve quality of life and survival rates in this demographic.

Shortage of Organ Donors:

The limited availability of heart donors makes heart pump devices a crucial alternative for patients with end-stage heart failure, either as a bridge to transplantation or as destination therapy.

Challenges:

Despite the promising growth, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of heart pump devices and associated implantation procedures, which can limit accessibility, particularly in developing nations. Stringent regulatory approval processes and occasional product recalls also pose hurdles.

Overall, the global heart pump device market is set for substantial growth, driven by the increasing burden of heart disease, continuous technological advancements, and supportive initiatives aimed at improving patient outcomes.

Heart Pump Device Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the implanted heart pump devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 69.1% of the market in 2024, due to their ability to assist with pumping blood and serve as a bridge to transplantation or a permanent therapy option for HF patients.

Based on product, ventricular assist devices (VADs) held the largest market share of 68.5 % in 2024. It is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period; owing to the increasing prevalence of HF worldwide, the demand for VADs is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2024, attributed to the high number of surgeries performed in hospitals.

North America is expected to dominate the market with over 52.59% revenue share in 2024 due to the high prevalence of heart failure, growing aging population, and robust healthcare system.

Heart Pump Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the heart pump device market based on type, product, end use, and region:

Heart Pump Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Implanted Heart Pump Devices

Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices

Heart Pump Device Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)

Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs)



Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs)



BiVAD Ventricular Assist Devices (BiVADs)



Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices (PVADs)

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs)

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)

Heart Pump Device End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Research Institute

